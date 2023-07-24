MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th July 2023

Awfully incompetent, utterly unrepentant

It is lamentable that even the parliament, by denying a debate on Manipur horror, has failed this Nation and shamed 140 karod Indians. We, the heartbroken people of India, have already witnessed how the mighty governments have betrayed this country by their inaction/silence on the most barbaric violence and cruelty suffered by the Christian tribals in Manipur in the hands of the butcher Singhs of Manipur. Is it not a national shame that Biren Singh, responsible for Manipur mayhem, is being continued as CM, without accountability? Why the burning of churches, torching of houses, looting of properties, raping of women, killing of men are going on in Manipur even after 78 days in spite of the presence of armed forces - evidently, due to lack of political will on the part of centre and state. It is not exaggeration to say that these are the darkest days in which independent India is passing through, thanks to the awfully incompetent and utterly unrepentant governments at the centre and in the state of Manipur.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

It is shocking to note that a veteran of Kargil War had to go through this agony for no fault of his, despite the presence of the police when the disgraceful incident took place in Manipur. Inaction on the part of the administration and the powers-that-be should not be condoned in this regard. The police present when the two women were paraded naked should have ensured that action against the culprits was initiated without further delay on May 4 itself. But things got exposed only after over 2 months, to the dismay of the entire world. This Kargil Hero demanded exemplary punishment to all those involved in arson, murder, molestation and rape cases. It is a matter of shame for India which had to witness this barbarious act after 75 years of Independence. The prosecution and conviction should not take even days as there is impeccable video evidence against the culprits. Delaying matters citing technicalities is like justice delayed is justice denied.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Bazball creating waves in cricket world

The English team introduced Bazball cricket. Bazball cricket, coined after Brendon McCullum, means an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket that encourages players to express themselves and play freely. Bazball cricket has become a buzzword, capturing the essence of a new approach to the sport. The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia is a case in point. Even though the India vs. West Indies, Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan series are on, it is the Ashes matches that are capturing eyeballs and are continuing to enthral. Many Indians, too, are following the ashes matches that move at a breath-taking pace. It is like watching two T20 matches spread over a day. The fearless way that England is playing Bazball cricket is winning them fans and admirers. They average 5 runs an over when batting, and that is stunning cricket to watch. In comparison, only 2 runs per over are scored in India vs. West Indies test matches. England are poised to tie the series and would go hell for leather to win the Ashes 3-2.

It would be interesting to see if Bazball cricket would be effective on the bouncy tracks in Australia and South Africa and the spin-friendly tracks in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. All in all, Bazball is a new addition, and it is providing exhilarating entertainment for the spectators and TV-watching audience.

Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad

Disunity is a hallmark of opposition alliance

The newly emerged party with old veterans was out leg before wicket without making a single run. The timely article “I.N.D.I.A runs away from debate” (July 22) by the Bold Talk writer who displayed pros and cons of BJP and I.N.D.I.A prospects in the ensuing elections. There is no point in reserving Manipur issue for a suitable time to highlight it and by that time the issue gets simmered down. At the outset, the name of 26 party opposition is punctuated with dots does not look well. As stated, the fight is between BJP vs opposition alliance. Disunity is the sole life of alliance body. Fortunately, BJP amassed absolute majority and hence other NDA parties’ support was not felt a necessity in 2014 and 2019. It is not the case with I.N.D.I.A, which can be equated with earlier Janata Party clustered with Congress opposites.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

No matter how much more opposition shouts from the rooftop about the centre and the state government’s failure in preventing the mayhem in Manipur, the fact remains that the state apparatus under the aegis of Congress earlier and now under BJP only acted in a biased manner whenever clashes between groups took place in the past. It is time instead of protests and counter-protests, lawmakers cutting across party lines must come together to find a way out to prevent sexual violence on women in future without further delay.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad