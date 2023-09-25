MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th September 2023

BJP MP’s remarks in House outrageous

It is a matter of great shame that a BJP Parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri hurled a series of offensive words at a Muslim MP in Lok Sabha. The obscene words fraught with hatred was hurled not just on a Muslim MP but at the whole Muslim community. It is very disgusting that the BJP MP used abusive words such as Bhadwa (pimp), Katwa (circumcised), Mulla Ugrawadi (Muslim extremist) and Atankwadi (terrorist). The BJP MP should be given stringent punishment as his outburst had the potential of disturbing the communal situation in the country.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

It is indeed a black day in the beautiful structure of new parliament as a BJP MP abused with unparliamentary words a BSP colleague (The Hans India, 23/9). The BJP high command should take disciplinary action against the MP for denting the image of the party as elections to some states not far away. It is surprising that senior ministers and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs were silent spectators and should have prevented their member from going ahead with abusive language which sends wrong signals to the society. Let us hope all political parties will prevent such abnormal behaviour with hate speech in the parliament, which is a temple, church, masjid, gurudwara etc., of democracy, and one should be pure in such a place.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

The barrage of unrepeatable religious slurs cast by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on the hallowed floor of the newly inaugurated Parliament appalled the country. The offending remarks were characteristic of a depraved mind and reflective of a degenerate culture. Calling a fellow MP or a compatriot a pimp, and a terrorist and dragging in circumcision in a parliamentary debate breaches all bounds of decency. It is a tragedy that the likes of Ramesh Bidhuri get the tacit endorsement of the ruling party. Mainstreaming communal hate and polarizing the society on religious lines cannot be construed as patriotic acts.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Delivering hate speeches in Parliament is against the spirit of democracy. Earlier these were done against farmers and minorities outside of House, but now the hate speech has been given against a Muslim MP in new Parliament. It shows that a MP has no stature for his fellow MP in Parliament which is the heart of a country for the sake of dirty poltics and in revenge. Now, it is up to the Speaker of Lok Sabha to take serious action against him to protect the dignity of Parliament.

M Junaid Qasmi, Mumbai

BJP MP Ramesh Bhiduri’s conduct in the parliament was highly unfortunate. Mere showcause notice will not suffice. Just as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha proceedings by the Speaker, Bhiduri should also be meted the same punishment as he has disgraced the parliament through his behaviour which was completely uncalled for. Only a few days ago, while inaugurating a new parliament building, the PM has emphasised on MPs’ good conduct and behaviour.

Bal Govind, Noida

Implement women’s quota right away

Three decades old 33 per cent reservation for women could not be made a law due to refusal by male members in the lawmaking houses. Further, why not it be implemented now in 2024 elections which are still six months away, by enacting amendment to the Constitution? Importantly, if all parties determine to respect women without delay, they need not wait for legislation if they allot 33 per cent tickets to women candidates in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. 2029 is a long way to go and the fruit of this bill may not reach the women supporters of today’s decision. If there is a will there is a way.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Bolster finances of small municipalities

Sanitation services in India are lacking, with only 19% of sewage treated. Centralized approaches in large cities receive more attention, largely due to the massive population size. Small municipalities face institutional challenges, lacking expertise and planning. Most smaller towns in India lack sewage infrastructure, leading to an improper discharge of wastewater and fecal sludge into the environment. Investing in infrastructure, community engagement, technology, and responsible water usage can revolutionize water and sanitation services in small towns. This empowers them to contribute to economic progress, environmental sustainability, and social well-being on a national level.

Javvadi Lakshmana Rao, Visakhapatnam