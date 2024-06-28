MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2024

Rahul should learn from history

As a responsible newspaper The Hans India editorial has suggested Rahul Gandhi the Leader of Opposition in 18th Lok Sabha (and expected to be the future PM of this democratic country) on how to handle the house with minimum sensible, useful, soft and sharp speeches and extract maximum results appreciable even to ruling front. Rahul Gandhi’s maturity of mind is observed in the last five years. He should advice his INDI bloc colleagues to maintain peace and serene atmosphere in LS. As a senior citizen having seen many governments, it is just a guidance to Rahul that he should listen to old recorded speeches how AB Vajpayee spoke from back bench on certain national and international matters that was patiently and keenly heard by Jawaharlal Nehru who blessed him to be the future hope of this nation. Stop unnecessary walkouts, creating pandemoniums by any means which serve no purpose but bring bad name. PM Modi and his party persons also refer what good was done by Congress Governments instead of always picking holes from the past happenings. Parliament is meant for the people but not a politician’s playground.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The role of the Opposition in a democracy is no less important than that of the ruling party. In fact, they play a complementary role. PM Modi appeared as combative as ever when he said he would not allow the Opposition to obstruct the functioning of Parliament. But, the Opposition has the responsibility of keeping a tab on the government. It must also appreciate the fact that the government has the people’s mandate to govern and it should not be obstructed from doing its duty. Opposition for the sake of opposition is not a good policy in a democracy. While making any decision, the ruling party owes it to the nation to consider whatever negatives the Opposition points out so that the laws enacted are foolproof and appeal to the large majority of the people. Both sides should at all times ensure that debate and discussion remain the keystone of governance.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Assange walks free

The good news is that the Wikileaks founder, Assange who had exposed reams of classified documents that revealed high profile misdeeds of all powerful governments and earned the wrath of USA has at last, after fourteen years of incarceration got freedom. It has become possible only after his own country Australia standing firmly behind him on persuading America to drop many charges of espionage against him. Lest he couldn’t have seen the light of freedom in his lifetime. His experience is a sad commentary on democratic spirit of the world. He could have got coveted global prizes for his professionalism and good support from democratic World as his work boosted people’s right to information. Instead he was taken away his fourteen years of life and freedom.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Dogs on a deathly trail

This refers to ‘ 15 strays attack woman on stroll ( June 23).CCTV footage of a pack of 10-15 stray dogs charging a woman at Chitrapuri Hills in Manikonda on Saturday sparked massive outrage and it went viral on social media. Incidents of stray dogs attacking people are going on unabated. Nowadays It has become cumbersome for us to save and protect ourselves against stray dogs posing threat and menace to human life. Stray dog menace needs urgently to be addressed by the GHMC authorities to gird up their lions to initiate remedial steps to curb the stray dogs menace by shifting stray dogs to rescue homes and ensure safety and protection against stray dogs in order to avoid recurrence of fatal attack incidents of stray dogs which occurred last year.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad

Aggressive approach needed to chase away drugs

On this International Day for prevention of illegal use of drugs , our Dy CM and other officials call to the youth to keep good company by planning their future in a productive manner is progressive step. But it can be practically achieved only when the Government and its officials aggressively chase away the manufacturers and their product suppliers of the drugs , narcotics, fake medicines, liquor ,expired and unlicensed food products ,eateries etc .

As long as they are not rooted out in total the addicts chase these dangerous products . Recently in TN many died and got hospitalised due the fake liquor products . Many are illiterates .Even the literates once getting used to such products cannot curtail easily .The best and permanent method is to inhibit and prohibit all such manufacturers ,then only youth orientation changes

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad