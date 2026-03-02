MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd March 2026

Strikes on Iran: Modi clueless

What was the purpose of the overnight US–Israel attacks on Iran? Was it to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme or to eliminate the country’s leadership? The US administration speaks of peace yet continues military actions that deepen instability. On one hand, the US President Donald Trump projects himself as a peacemaker, while on the other, his administration appears to be escalating conflict against a democratically elected government. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just returned from Israel, and an MP has raised a valid concern: if the Prime Minister was unaware of the impending attack, what risks could have arisen while he was mid-air? If he was informed in advance, does that not place India in a diplomatically sensitive position? How will such developments affect India’s long-term trade and strategic relationships? These critical questions deserve clarity.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad-103

India must condemn US and Israel

The joint attack on Iran by the US and Israeli forces cannot be condoned by any stretch of imagination. The unprovoked attack was intended to bring about a regime change in Tehran by physically eliminating Ayatollah Khamenei. But his elimination achieves nothing as Iran is run by a bunch of clerics who function on archaic Islamic tenets. There are umpteen number of Khameneis out to occupy the throne of power. America and Israel had absolutely no business to start this war, which will achieve nothing but loss of innocent lives in the Persian Gulf, Iran, and other uninvolved nations in the region, and create global economic turmoil. In the meantime, India must exhibit political maturity and call a spade a spade by coming down heavily on the aggressors-the US and Israel.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi

Diplomatic dialogue is need of the hour

The targeted killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by U.S. and Israeli forces represents a catastrophic breach of international norms. Regardless of one’s geopolitical stance, the extrajudicial assassination of a sovereign head of state is a reckless departure from civilized diplomacy that invites global anarchy. This sets a dangerous precedent as it can lead to a series of retaliatory violence and massive regional instability. Responsible nations must condemn violations of international law and demand a diplomatic dialogue before this spark ignites a global conflagration.

Dr Vijaykumar H K,Raichur-584170

Trump swearing by ‘might is right’

The calculated elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s top leadership was nothing less than a Pyrrhic victory for the US. The terrible cost of the US attack in death and suffering underlines its futility. The scale of Iran’s retaliatory strikes shows Tehran’s resolve to fight back. The US ought not to have undertaken Operation Epic Fury when talks over Iran’s nuclear programme were ongoing. If what the US did was not aggression, what was it? Is US President Donald Trump still aspiring for the coveted Nobel Prize for Peace?. The main reason why the US calls the Iranian government a “terror regime” and calls for “regime change” is that it supports the Palestinian cause. Be that as it may, the world has reason to be very worried with Trump seemingly making ‘might is right’ his guiding principle.

G David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)

World headed for chaos

It’s unfortunate that the conflicts in West Asia have culminated into a full-blown war between Israel, backed by the US, and Iran. Khamenei’s death will force Iran to hit back with equally ferocious retaliatory strikes. The US and Israel may not be satisfied with the change of guard in Iran, unlike in Iraq, but want to play a major role in its internal affairs. The entire world stares at utter chaos.

Dr D V G Sankara Rao,Srikakulam

Time to reform UN

The military strikes by the United States and Israel on strategic targets in Iran have prompted swift retaliation through missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases and Israeli interests across the Middle East. This has heightened fears of a wider regional war. During emergency meetings of the United Nations Security Council, Secretary-General António Guterres has stated that the strikes and counters pose grave threats to international peace and security. However, the United Nations has remained largely limited to statements of concern and appeals for restraint, as deep divisions among member states—particularly the veto power exercised by the permanent members—have blocked binding resolutions such as a ceasefire or enforcement measures. The continuing deadlock has renewed global calls for urgent UN reform, with many arguing that the unchecked veto power of major powers undermines the global body’s ability to act decisively in times of crisis and weakens its credibility as a guardian of international peace.

N S K Prasad,Hyderabad-62