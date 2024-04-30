MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th April 2024

People baffled by slanging match

Ref: Editorial “Ugly poll rhetoric: ‘Jaban Sambhal Ke Baat Karo.’ The editorial has rightly said that the campaigning by YSRCP and TDP-Jana Sena reaching a new low is very disappointing because it has belied the expectations. The ruling and the opposition repeatedly engaged in the usage of ugly and cuss words to outwit each other shamelessly has only left the common man caught between two stones of rolling mill. The irony is that government employees are tight-lipped for fear of discussion on the polls merits and demerits of manifesto only goes to show that morality, a factor for the success of democracy, too, has taken a severe beating. It is high time the civil society wakes up from slumber and give right inspiration to people before it is too late.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

YSRCP manifesto looks prudent amid fund crunch

Finally, the much-awaited YSRCP is released in the name of Navaratnalu plus. The Chief Minister himself stated that if his party voted power in the election, he would continue the present ongoing schemes but with much vigor. However the manifesto witnessed enhancement of some schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosha, Kapu Nestham, Cheyutha etc. Interestingly, social security pensioners will have enhancement of their pensions during the last two years of 2024-2029 term. The party has done well by roping lorry drivers into Vahana Mitra scheme besides offering them ₹ 10 lakh insurance . In view of precarious financial position of the state, it is highly impossible to implement the super six guarantees announced by the TDP.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru (AP)

TDP promises will push AP into debt-trap

In 2014, it was ‘Swarnandhra” and now in 2024 it is ‘Navyandhra’. The people of AP who ‘enjoyed’ Swarnandhra during 2014-19 period gave a sound thrashing to TDP in 2019 polls, as it failed to implement its electoral promises. It could not complete the new capital at Amaravati, created no jobs, borrowed huge money but showed no commensurate development, unleashed Janmabhoomi Committees which looted the people, looted quarries in the name of free sand policy, etc. etc. In other words, it was not Swarnandhra but “Scamandhra”! Now the same coterie is back seeking votes by promising to implement Super 6Gs which would entail the government to incur huge expenditure beyond its known resources, forcing the State into bankruptcy. People of AP are not that naive to fall prey to their gimmicks.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Right parenting sows seeds of virtue

This has reference to the article related to social consciousness by Aravinda Rao. He highlighted some concepts from Bhagavad Gita. There are many religions and all of them have their own holy books. All such holy books focus on practical aspects for honest, sincere and peaceful living. There are thousands of schools, colleges and universities across the globe. All of them may not focus on these holy books. It is the parents and the teachers who become the best preachers in every aspect of successful living for all the students. As a result, many succeed in their education and enter the desired career path. Here, they believe in the famous say: Work is Worship. Thus, they do their duties sincerely. Unfortunately some get diverted to the paths of corruption, crime, fakeness and cheating. Hence, the importance of collective efforts of civil society, organisations and government to eliminate corruption.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

BJP leaders making false allegations

The write-up “400 paar looks remote for NDA,” was an apt article. After the first phase of elections, no BJP leaders are taking about ‘ab ki baar 400 paar.’ You said that analysts feel that it may stop around 300 paar, but opposition leaders with confidence are saying that BJP will not cross 150 mark after the 7th phase of elections. By seeing the per cent of voting Modi and other leaders came into polarisation mood. That’s why they are raising the issues and calling Muslims as intruders. They say Congress manifesto talks about distribution of wealth to Muslims. They are even linking it with religion and talking about Machli, Mughal and now are alleging if Congress comes to power they will encourage ‘cow( Gow) hathya.’

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet