MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th September 2024

FIR against FM a justified move

A Bengaluru court has ordered FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over allegations of extortion through the now-scrapped electoral bonds. A complaint against Nirmala Sitharaman and others was filed by one Adarsh Iyer from the Janaadhikara Sangharsha Sanghatane, alleging that extortion was carried out through electoral bonds. The Supreme Court, in a ruling in February, had struck down the scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties. Electoral Bonds Scheme is nothing but open corruption.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

Threat of regional conflict in West Asia

That Israel killing Nasrallah, the secretary general ofHezbollah, in Lebanon is a key development in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Though the Iran-backed militia group in Lebanon had lost five commanders in recent strikes, losing its decades-long serving chief Nasrallah is a big blow to it. Besides war against Hamas, Israel is in no mood to stop strikes across its north border to tame Hezbollah, until some perceptible advancement in war is achieved. Now the latter cannot step back as it lost top level leaders. So the threat of all-out war in West Asia has been doubled now than ever before. The influence of world leaders is diminishing day after day on Israel and its rivals.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The plumes of smoke in Gaza and Lebanon attest to the relentless Israeli bombardment. US President Joe Biden has directed the US military ‘to enhance its defence posture in the Middle East region’. The US is not a bystander in the theatre of war; it is complicit in Israel’s genocidal war and its call for ‘restraint’, ‘ceasefire’, ‘de-escalation’ and ‘diplomacy’ is only an eye-wash and a vain bid to whitewash its complicity. It is hard to believe that the war makes Israel a safer place. The cost of the war will debilitate Israel. The end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and an independent homeland for the Palestinians alone will resolve the long-drawn-out conflict. Justice and freedom are essential prerequisites for peace.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Unemployment poses a big challenge

It is indeed heartening to see India growing and making strides in all spheres under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi. Ten years of Modi govt have propelled India among the top five economies of the world. It is true that our primary sector, which is Agriculture continues to suffer from disguised unemployment.This can be overcome by creating job opportunities in the services sector. We need more support for MSMEs. The biggest challenge for Atma Nirbhar Bharat is unemployement. In this regard Modi govt’s push for startups has been very encouraging. The gap between educational degrees and job opportunities can be reduced by introducing more skill-based and application-based courses so that our youngsters are able to find more suitable job markets.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Groundbreaking cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Kudos to the researchers and medical team for their remarkable achievement in diabetes treatment! A 25-year-old woman with type 1 diabetes has begun producing her own insulin after a groundbreaking stem cell transplant, a first-of-its-kind procedure using her own cells. James Shapiro, a transplant surgeon at the University of Alberta, hailed the results as stunning, noting that they have completely reversed the patient’s diabetes. Their work in reprogramming cells into pluripotent stem cells and successfully injecting 3D islet clusters has opened new avenues for diabetes care. Though results are encouraging, further validation in larger trials is necessary. As research advances, the hope for millions affected by type 1 diabetes grows, thanks to the commitment and ingenuity of these scientists.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Ethics, morality waning in politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks out harsh truths off the cuff. His recent statement that the definition of politics has changed to power politics is thought provoking. One wishes he should have added “by hook or by crook”. Values, dignity, and honesty seem to belong to bygone era. Accusations, fair or foul, rule the roost. Is it time to ask,”Who is the fairest of them all”?

J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle