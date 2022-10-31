MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st October 2022

Remembering Sardar Patel today

31st October is being observed as National Unity Day since 2014, in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as he united all the princely states, more than 500, in independent India. Mahatma Gandhi conferred 'Sardar' title in recognition of his organisational skills. He is known as Iron Man of India. He was an advocate and served as the first Home Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister of Independent India. Modiji made world's tallest statue of Patel - the Statue of Unit - as an ode to him at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore for his key role in integrating the princely states into the Indian Union.

K Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Munugodu to set course of politics

The immediate electoral battle of Munugodu is creating literally a tremendous anxiety in the minds of the people of not only Munugodu but also of the entire country and perhaps even abroad. Now, this bye-election has definitely become a prestige issue for the ruling TRS party post formation of the BRS party by KCR. The allegations of corruption by the parties against one another, the huge open distribution of money - liquor etc perhaps have no parallel to any elections in the country. It is here that the voters' selection of the right candidates in these elections becomes a lesson for all the voters in different parts of the country which is going to become very very important in shaping the future political shape of the country.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

TN govt takes correct action

The Tamil Nadu government's decision recommending a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Coimbatore car blast case is indeed welcome. The one deceased in the blast and those arrested according to police sources have hardcore terror links and what might have resulted in a major serial blast was thwarted due to timely intervention of the police and the intelligence personnel. The Stalin government has come in for severe criticism after the blast for its lackadaisical way of handling the situation and also for appeasement. The criticism comes as the same DMK regime was in power during the '98 serial blasts and was at that time severely lambasted for being soft on those alleged with terror and fundamental activities.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Didn't PM say 'Na Khaunga...'?

I would like to compliment the senior journalist who refused to take the gift hamper containing cash received from the Chief Minister's office in Karnataka. Reports came in of traffic jams as after two years of lull the well-off people are on the move to distribute gifts with the expectations of favour from those in While the Prime Minister proclaimed "Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga" it seems the culture of exchanging gifts continues to flourish even under the Modi sarkar. It seems he has been convinced that it is an issue of "rozi rotis" for those who are working in the gift industry. But the Karnataka episode cannot be brushed under the carpet.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Time to root out naxalism

With reference to Prime Minister's call to uproot naxalism with guns or pens (Hans October 29), it can be classified that both terrorism and naxalism are twins. Pen and gun are also two strongest and mightiest weapons in which pen is sharper. It is witnessed that naxalites are brought into mainstream with the writings of wise persons while gun power is heightened in more revengeful and retributive methods adopted by the government and nexals as well. Naxalism was hit hard during the reign of former AP CM Jalagam Vengalrao. Naxalism still exists but its activities are now on the decline as many seniors passed away and some surrendered. All encomiums to PM Narendra Modi for giving a good call for eradication of nexalism in either form - guns or pens.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Carrot or stick, media must not relent

It is high time the mainstream media consisting of print and TV really became independent without playing to gallery of those in ruling or opposition parties or pandering to their bosses. The media bosses too should go into instant introspection and conscience cleaning process to save the country from total collapse in all respects - political, economic, social, ethical and emotional. They should not put the onus on alternative or social media to do the job they are supposed to do. The latter is doing untold damage to the very fabric of tolerance, freedom of expression and democracy. In earlier days people could separate the chaff from the grain but these days everything looks so fraudulently muddy that innocent people are flummoxed and being misled.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad