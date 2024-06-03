MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd June 2024

Exit polls don’t excite, accuracy doubtful

All exit polls have voted for NDA to come to power at Centre. INDIA bloc hopes to gather a total of 295 seats on the basis of their state wise-assessment, taking inputs from all the leaders present at the meeting held by it in New Delhi on June 1. This bloc says this is people’s survey on the strength of information given by people. It termed the exit polls as government surveys. In Telangana LS polls, BJP may get around 8 seats and rest goes into the account of Congress. Andhra Pradesh position is puzzling the public to a great extent. Most surveys are swaying towards BJP-TDP-JSP alliance while some winds are blowing towards YSRCP camp also. There were occasions that exit poll surveys resulted in fiasco.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Almost all surveys have predicted NDA will form the government for third time. Whereas social media has shown thatIndia bloc is going to win with huge margin. But in reality, the exit polls are farce and the exit polls have been used by ruling party to create a wave and hype. Henceforth, the credibility of exit polls has always been questioned. The exit polls predictions should never be blindly trusted as there is always the space for potential errors. Persons like Prashant Kishor are saying that he has not seen any negativity against Narendra Modi, but it seems the ground realities are different. Voters are definitely against BJP government and it is the silent voter in our country that can upset the median numbers coming out in these exit polls.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

The exit polls have stopped eliciting any excitement these days. The social media and regular media have been flooded with umpteen reports of poll outcome predictions, which are contradictory from one another. The only thing most of them agreed on is the return of BJP to power at the centre for the third consecutive time. The predictions about numbers and vote sharing by each party are varied significantly from one research group to other. Anyway they prepared people to eagerly wait for counting day.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The three party alliance (of NDA) used all avenues including the EC to circumvent the process of free and fair polling in AP. The lead party, TDP, conducted special camps in Telangana and other states for the enrolment of voters for voting in AP. The entire State govt machinery was “managed” to work for the alliance. The EC acted upon each and every “complaint” of the alliance partners while ignoring those of the ruling YSRCP. All the events preceding the polling day point to this very clearly. The polling day and the post poll events simply confirmed that the alliance used the system to the hilt in order to defeat the ruling YSRCP. Prashant Kishor, a political strategist, also played a key role in spreading anti-Jagan news/views through all kinds of media including word of mouth. The high percentage of polling could mean a positive vote for the ruling party or the mechanations of the alliance succeeded paving way for the latter to stage a comeback to power through dubious means.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

If the NDA alliance registers a hat-trick, thanks to the mesmerising ‘Modi Mantra’, the new government will effect many far-reaching changes not only in the Centre-State relationships, but also in the socio and economic relationships among the different sections of our society. They may even give a new form, force, mark, and meaning to the ‘Three Pillars’ of our Constitutional set-up. It doesn’t mean that the Modi government will do all these in a haphazard and hurried manner overnight. On the other hand, if the I-N-D-I-A bloc realise their pipedream of forming the government, they have many populist plans and sensitive schemes up their sleeves. The first thing they would love to do is to undo all that the Modi government has done so far.

Nearer home in Telangana, the Congress Government will do in the above said period all that is possible to bury the BRS by clamping a host of serious cases on KCR, KTR and Harish Rao. This is also a defining period of time for all the politicians in AP as well. If Jagan scrapes through for a second term, it will be almost the end of the road for Babu politically. Pawan too has to face really tough times. But if the NDA alliance forms the government with Babu and Pawan as the CM and the Dy CM respectively, Jagan has to do his time coolly in the cooler for long years.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad