MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd November 2020

This refers to the news item "India-China ties under severe stress", The Hans India, November 2. With the multiple rounds of talks between Indian and China through various channels failing to yield a breakthrough, over the impasse in Ladakh, it is now clear that the confrontation in the region will persist through the winter, and perhaps, even beyond.

The standoff - caused by Chinese aggression across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and it's violation of border pacts - has posed the most serious national security challenge to India in recent years. New Delhi has deployed a range of diplomatic, economic, and military tools to enhance the pressure on China to pull back. This has involved dialogue, deepening international partnerships, particularly through Quad; announcing economic measures against Chinese companies; keeping the eligibility of Huawei for 5G trials hanging in balance; boosting Indian counter mobilisation at the border, and taking pre-emptive steps, including occupying the heights on the southern banks of Pangong Tso.

All of this has ruffled Beijing - but not enough to withdraw, for China now sees this as a battle of prestige symbolically and an attempt to gain a strategic advantage in a key geopoliically significant location substantively.

This means that Beijing isn't going to behave responsibly. This also means that just like Galwan, the possibility of a military standoff escalating to a clash is alive. Citing past standoffs which went on for years, Indian officials believe that the challenge is not to blink first and signal determination.

This, indeed, must be the case and India must not let it's guard down. But do remember that China of 2020 is different from the China of late 1980's and early 1990's. India will have to come up with more creative ways than just for a solution to present itself.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Avoid Diwali celebrations

Latest reports indicate that second wave of Covid-19 has already hit European countries including France, Germany, America and bracing for new lockdowns. At this juncture, celebrating Diwali festival in India by bursting crackers is unwarranted. Crackers emit poisonous gases and help the virus to spread rapidly in the environment.

It will aggregate the problems in Covid-19 patients just recovered and under treatment, threatening their lives, also people having lungs ailments, suffering from COPD, asthma, pneumonia. Therefore, people should avoid crackers and celebrate Diwali this year, in a healthy manner.

Habits and actions of enjoyment, entertainment and happiness creating chronic health ailments leading to death and causing damage to the nature, need to be avoided. Survival is now priority. All should be aware of the situations, facts before us and beware of dangers. Co-operation from all is imminent, in the interest of all. Forget not, self- safety is now safety for society.

D N Rao, Hyderabad

KCR, Jagan should stand up for Telugu States

It is high time for the NDA government to see the writing on walls of Andhra Pradesh. (Telugu pride at stake, editorial page, 2nd November). Telugu anger in the streets is increasing . The resentment in the six crore Telugu people is rising every day against the arrogant BJP which has betrayed the aspirations of people by denying funds for Polavaram, which is the life line of AP.

Is it not duty bound on the part of BJP to honour poll promises it made in 2014 & 19.? Not only poll promises, but also the various projects mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act ,have been violated by the NDA, which is causing deep hurt and heart burning to the people in the residual state.

Further the people of AP have created a political revolution in 2019 and gave massive mandate to Jagan's YSRCP ,which is doing a marvellous job in reconstruction of the ruined state in to a progressive state. But the Centre's step motherly attitude and politics have become chief hurdles today for the onward progress of the AP state.

In this regard, the Federal Front ,brain child of KCR ,which envisages a strong alliance and consortium of regional parties ,which can put pressure on Centre for more funds for the development of states is the best way to go forward in this struggle against the insensitive central government.

In the past 70 years, no central government has ill- treated the states ,like the mighty NDA government is doing today to AP. Hence it is high time for the KCR - Jagan duo ,and the ten crore Telugu people to put up united fight under the banner of Federal Front ,in order to get funds legitimately due to the ongoing projects like Polavaram in AP & other projects in Telangana. Hope God will bestow wisdom on the Centre.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad