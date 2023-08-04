MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023

Gyanvapi verdict a farce

The Allahabad High Court’s verdict permitting the ASI to proceed with its survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi goes against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 enacted to maintain the religious character of all places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947. The Act was upheld in the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgement. The ASI survey is undertaken with the express intention to lay claim over the 17th century mosque and eventually convert it into a temple. The verdict represents a tilt towards Hindu revivalism at the cost of secularism and equality of religions enshrined in the Constitution. It pains us to hear TV anchors saying ‘Hindu side’ and ‘Muslim side’ ad nauseam. Once the message goes round that a temple can be built where a Mughal-era mosque stands, it will be hard to put the genie back in the jar. No judicial, legislative or political intervention at a later stage may succeed in stemming religious frenzy and preventing a repeat of the Ayodhya saga. We do not know whether the alleged relic (a stone shaft) in the mosque’s ablution water tank is a Shivling or part of a fountain. It is frightening that some right-wing Hindu groups say that the Taj Mahal and the Qutub Minar were built on ‘Hindu structures’. We do not want any dispute that keeps the communal cauldron boiling and results in communal strife.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Fast track for Air travellers

It is a common experience that those travelling by air have to stand in long queues and spend a lot of time in order to go through security checks at the airport. But now this could well be a thing of the past. Bengaluru Airport is having the latest state of the art technology for the air passengers to check in and go through check in formalities in a record time. Travellers at major airports are likely to experience faster passenger security queues as the authorities are planning to install the computed tomography technology (CTiX machines). This will eliminate the need for passengers to remove electronic items and liquids from their cabin bags for separate X-ray screening.

C.K Subramaniam, Chennai

Hypocrisy of Centre on UCC

When choice based Uniform Civil Code is already there in India under the Special Marriage Act 1954 then why is that the present govt is repeatedly signaling every now and then that Tribals, Christians, Sikhs and North Eastern states may be exempted from the upcoming UCC? If there can be exemptions, then why can’t Muslims, who are unanimously against it, also be exempted from the UCC? The govt can easily go for codification of already existing Shariat Application Act 1937 for Muslims. Therefore, the government should either suspend the UCC altogether or exempt Muslim community from the UCC like other tribes and communities.

Afazuddin Kazi Qasmi (Mumbai)

India to become third largest market for EVs soon

The Lok Sabha reportedly passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill in the monsoon session. It enables private companies to mine six critical minerals including lithium which was earlier limited to only state-owned companies. Critical minerals have gained significance in view of India’s commitment towards energy transition and achieving net-zero emission by 2070. Incidentally, the country has been import-dependent on some of these key critical minerals like lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and others. As India discovers significant lithium reserves in Rajasthan, in addition to the previously discovered reserves in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is well positioned to become the third largest market for EVs in the next 4 years. Australia and Chile stand out as the top producers of lithium, accounting for almost 77% of the global production in 2022. Now, it is the turn of India to stand out in lithium mining and manufacture of related items.

Shanthi Ramanathan, Ghaziabad, UP

Manipur situation grave

Observation by SC that law and order situation in Manipur totally collapsed is very much grave. However, still the Central government or BJP leadership is not willing to change present CM is not desirable. When culprits feel that with political interference nothing will happen to them they tend to act irresponsibly. Since Centre and state are being ruled by BJP it has added responsibility to solve the issue.

Jayashree Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram