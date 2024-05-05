MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th May 2024

Chaotic rhetoric crowds out real issues of people

V Ramu Sarma's write-up about the chaotic political scenario in India where the parties during election campaign throw all rules to the wind, a tempest has erupted across the country to win the seat of power by hook or crook is apt. It also reveals that we are heading towards becoming a banana republic sooner or later.

Amidst the backdrop of present Lok Sabha elections, reservations and constitution hogging the headlines of every campaign illustrates the intricate web of power dynamics, strategic manoeuvering of every issue that characterises contemporary Indian politics is a reflection where non-issues grab headlines, unfortunately leaving out pressing issues concerning the common man. But the only difference this time is raising the pitch laden with choicest expletives unheard of earlier reveals that Indian political atmosphere has turned to the worse. Likewise Revanth Reddy pouring vitriol on Modi and K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the tumultuous atmosphere is akin to mastering the art of political survival played to the gallery to systematically annihilate the poll process for short term gains. This is not the mark of a leader who joined politics to serve the people. Even the warnings by CEC time and again to delinquent leaders by reminding them to follow the guidelines been not heeded goes again to show that amidst abuses and snarls of the election campaign, the election is more chaotic and confusion as never before.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Reg: More chaos than order despite ECI guidelines – Bold Talk – V Ramu Sarma. The policing job by Election Commission of India seems to grow as irresponsible and no-holds barred behaviour enacted by the political parties too are growing disproportionately in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, which is yet to witness, another five more rounds of polling – extending into June 2024.

But, the political parties have a responsible role to play in terms of ensuring a level playing field.

The allegation by the Congress and INDI Group that BJP will change the Constitution if voted to power is all about fear mongering and misleading the electorate. The real villain and main culprit who changed the Constitution, to suit the ‘secular’ agenda was Jawaharlal Nehru; who reduced the majority community to the status of second class citizens in their own country, having no control or say on their places of worship, while others were given a free and unbridled freedom in this regard. The long term Muslim agenda is unmissable, throwing the majority community into rivers and seas – and Congress is actually promoting and encouraging this dangerous and diabolic notion. People like Asaduddin Owaisi feel comfortable under governments pandering to this cause, be it BRS or Congress.

– K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Sub: More chaos than order despite ECI guidelines – Bold Talk – V Ramu Sarma.

The Election Commission of India has duties carved out for it in conducting free and fair elections in the country – the ECI cannot be expected to become a teacher in taming the delinquent behavior and mentality of political parties who know full well they are violating the rules of code of conduct during elections blatantly. The Congress and the INDI Alliance have long forgotten to be inclusive in the national scenario of the country.

The healthy GDP, inflation at 4.85; and the GST collection recording an all-time high of Rs 2 lakh plus crore in April are undoubtedly healthy parameters for India becoming a super power in the years to come. This is as a result of PM Modi, working tirelessly for the nation, without any selfish agenda akin to other dynast political parties for whom the country is last in the reckoning.

But, then why this blind hate for Modi by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the ilk? Is it because the course corrections that the Congress had faltered and deliberately ignored earlier are being corrected now?

The divisive and dangerous policies that are currently tested in Karnataka and TS will prove suicidal for the nation; and the example of Colombia, once an oil rich country believed in freebies culture to the hilt, that made the nation, a pauper country, is before us all. Is this the agenda of the Congress to reduce the country to this status by its unbridled freebie culture for the sake of coming to power and ruin the nation in the process?

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Efforts on to hamper Revanna case probe

Apropos, "More trouble brewing for Revanna, Prajwal," (THI, May 4). The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to conduct inquiry into the serious allegations of the sexual harassment against women by the Hassan MP Prajwal Revannaand his father H D Revanna isn't yet able to bring accused to the enquiry table, even as Prajwal has fled abroad. The emerging reports suggest that victims are unwilling to co-operate with the SIT – they are either frightened or allured with various inducements. The car driver Karthik, a key witness in the case, also reported to have fled abroad.

All these happenings sow the seeds of doubt that the formation of the SIT is merely an eyewash and meant for the public to consume. The delay in investigation process could allow accused to find the ways to weaken the case. Had the state government been serious about the case, Prajwal wouldn't have been allowed to fly abroad and Revanna should have been grilled by now, and victims are given and assured of security and safety. The SIT outcome in this case shouldn't become like same as that of similar body formed in the BJP's regime to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against then BJP's Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is scot-free now.

Amid the allegations and counter allegations between JD(S), Congress and BJP over the unprecedented case involving the harassment of over 1000 women and alleged to have shot 3000 videos by Prajwal, the voice of the poor victims is unheard, while the justice may remain elusive as the accused are powerful. But, the investigative authorities must act fairly and punish the culprits notwithstanding the power and position they hold.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Give tree plantation topmost priority

Today, people are feeling very hot, but how long will they resort to AC, India today needs 500 crore trees. And this is just the beginning, it won't take long to change from 45°C to 49°C to 55°C to 60°C, humans cannot survive at 56°C, we need to understand this and plant it. Trees from now, it takes 5 to 7 years for a plant to grow, rains are coming now, definitely plant two trees, don't leave everything to the government.

Planet earth is the sole planet that supports life. The survival of the species is made possible by a balanced environment on earth. Man has made great scientific advancement, albeit, at the cost of our environment. The main cause for environmental degradation is pollution. Toxic substance released by Industries pollute the air and contaminates water, causing hazardous diseases in human and animals.

So, here is how we can save ourselves: 1. Plant Trees; 2. Ensure better planning and location of Industries; 3. Put in place automobile emission controls; 4.Use renewable energy such as wind, solar and ocean currents; 5. Protect ozone layer from further depletion; 6. Educate farmers to use bio-degradable pesticides and safe chemicals; 7. Fight water pollution by installing effluent treatment systems; 8. Encourage bio-gas production and usage.

We can save Planet earth from these 8 useful points. That is my clarion call as well.

– Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai

When our notion of justice is mocked

It is universally known that caste discrimination drove Rohith Vemula to die by suicide. It is accepted as such by most people. At the same time, in its closure report, the Telangana police has exonerated the accused and pinned the blame on the victim’s “fears and frustrations”.

If the Indian society were free from the scourge of caste, Vemula would have become a brilliant scientist or scholar and been living among us. It is sad to note that, far from giving Vemula’s family a sense of closure, the Congress government in Telangana released a perverse closure report exculpating those who abetted in the suicide and denying justice to the victim. Caste bias is so entrenched in our society that a closure report blaming the victim could be prepared. The thought in Rohith Vemula’s suicide note, ‘My birth is my fatal accident’ explains it. The closure report, otherwise full of inaccuracies, conceals details like Vemula’s suspension, inaccessibility to the mess and disenfranchisement in student elections and the roles played by the Vice-Chancellor and a couple of Union Ministers; it mocks our notion of justice and the memory of Vemula. The dust bin is where it belongs. We hope that the promised reinvestigation will bring out the truth about the circumstances leading to Vemula’s death and meet the end of justice.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Netas' security is imperative

Security for political leaders has become even more a daunting task for our police personnel during the elections. They must protect our VIPs and VVIPs at any cost because these leaders often undertake whirlwind tours, conduct huge rallies and hold meetings attended by lakhs of people. This is just what happened at a road show of Jagan where he was hit by a stone missile.

The Election Commission of India has taken the incident seriously and suspended two high rank IPS officers in AP. It is true that during elections these leaders come out into the streets, often play to the gallery, risking their lives. In the process they become sitting ducks for attacks.

This had happened in the case of Rajeev Gandhi during an election campaign in 1991.But to the credit of our police and other security agencies it must be said that they have been doing their best in protecting Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and other high profile leaders. The two long tours of Rahul Gandhi across the country in particular speak volumes about the efforts and efficiency of our police in shielding our politicians.

It is better if our leaders take recourse to electronic media and social platforms, as it has been happening in many other democracies for some time now. Though their safety and security is imperative, attempts to gain political mileage out of any major or minor aberrations should be shunned by one and all.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Is Rahul’s move a strategic choice?

Politics is a different cup of tea and the politicians play elections just like a game of chess. Just like using the pitch and the toss in IPL matches, politicians change the turf for fighting an election. Rahul Gandhi after pitching forth his chances from Wayanad in Kerala now trying a hand from Rae Bareilly for safeguarding his interest for his election to parliament by hook or crook. In the past we have seen Indira Gandhi contesting from Medak in Andhra to fancy her chances and now grandson is trying the same trick. Ending days of suspense, Congress on May 3 announced the candidatures of Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies respectively in Uttar Pradesh, just hours before the deadline to file nominations for the two seats that go to poll on May 20 is to end. So tried and tested methods are brought into play and it is survival of the fittest indeed.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has run away from Amethi. Even in 2019, he left Amethi to fight from Wayanad. Today for the Gandhi family to declare defeat by leaving Amethi in itself is significant because this is exactly what the Prime Minister had said during his entire Lok Sabha speeches. Rahul Gandhi, a three-time MP from Amethi, was defeated by Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of more than 55,000 votes, earning her the title of a "giant killer".

In politics, it is the ability to lead from the front, the desire and willingness to fight against tough odds, and a never-say-die spirit that is most admired. People seldom vote for super expressways and bullet trains; they vote for those who give those who instill pride in them.

By choosing to contest only one of the two seats in Uttar Pradesh that are regarded as their political bastion, the Gandhis are laying themselves open to the charge that they don’t have the stomach for a full-fledged fight.

– C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Rahul Gandhi, who is considered a political novice, proved that he lacks courage to contest from Amethi. Rae Bareli was once a bastion of the Congress party. It would be interesting to see if the electorate of Rae Bareli still continues the same tradition. Under NDA, Uttar Pradesh State is progressing very well and therefore in Rae Bareli the charisma (or the lack of it) won't work wonders for Rahul Gandhi, I believe. Moreover, during the past five years neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi nurtured the constituency, which means this was a closely guarded secret of the party to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli. This is where the first failure of the party came to the fore as there was suspense all over about the candidature of the party from both Amethi and Rae Bareli. Priyanka Vadra was also rumoured to be in line to contest from either of the two constituencies, but she too backed out of the race. All this goes to prove that the grand old party of India is doubtful about winning. Naturally, Modi seized the opportunity to criticise Rahul Gandhi as a 'Coward' and to tell him not to flee from Amethi. All this once again exposes the leadership crisis in the party wherein decision making has become a farce. With disunity among the allies of I.N.D.I. alliance, the Congress party seems to be dropping weapons even before the battle of ballot started.

– Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Rahul Gandhi shifting from Amethi to Rae Bareli seems to be a master stroke, a pragmatic step taken by the Congress party. The decision taken by Congress party is a well-strategised move that will help the party to find its footing in UP that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi decision to contest from Rae Bareli is a strategic move and hope it will checkmate the opponents but the BJP thinks and treats as a cowardly move to retreat from battleground. But Rahul Gandhi is not a coward and he wants to prove that he is hero in South and North, too, by contesting in Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Both Rae Bareli and Amethi were the traditionally Congress bastions and the party has a long list of victories from both these seats.

Reading between the lines Congress move to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and party loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma a close aid of the Gandhi family in Amethi. This has kept Smriti Irani in dilemma what will happens to her if she is to be defeated by a Congress Karyakartha. It is known fact that if Rahul Gandhi wins both the seats , he should have to leave one seat and her sister may enter from the left over seat.

BJP is talking about Mangal Suthras, Machli, Buffaloes, Mughals, mutton, Pakistan, calling Muslims as intruders, Muslims Shariath law and ignoring the core issues faced by common man. But Congress and India bloc leaders are highlighting the issues like unemployment, inflation, pricer rise, farmers income,caste census, growing hate in between the communities under BJPs rule, safety of women etc. This will definitely will pay rich dividends to Congress Party and India bloc.

– Zeeshan, Kazipet

Rahul Gandhi's last minute decision to contest Lok sabha elections, also from Rai Bareli is a right move. He kept it as a secret till his contest from Waynad finished polling stage in order to avoid unnecessary confusion in the minds of voters there. Had he opened the cards well before, the voters of Waynad would not have taken him seriously and his chance of winning would have been affected badly. Now by choosing a key constituency which is considered to be his family's bastion, he can assertively contest and lead from the front. Had he or his family member avoided contesting from Uttar Pradesh, it could have sent wrong signals to his rank and file. Such move could have been dubbed as an act of cowardice by the rivals. If Priyanka Gandhi has opted to fight rather to Rahul, it could have not sounded right as all three members from the first family would be there in Parliament elections. That must be dynastic politics at its height. Rai Bareli is safe bet for Rahul and is a good move for his party. He can campaign for his party in Uttar Pradesh with all his energy.

– Dr DVG Sankara Rao, ex MP, Vizianagaram

Decadence of democracy

On the occasion of General Elections 2024, when electoral campaigns are no-holds-barred, and the sanctity of the precious vote of the commoner is pooh-poohed as a puerile prattle and purchased by all means, I am reminded of a sarcastic Tamil mini poem by Kamala Mananya who exposed and commented on the decadence of democracy and dearth of political morality stalking Indian political field a few decades ago: