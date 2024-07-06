MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th July 2024

Resolve all bifurcation issues

It has been ten years since the partition of Andhra Pradesh. But, some bifurcation problems are still there. Cases related to the common properties of the two Telugu states are pending in the Supreme Court and the High Court. The dispute is still going on in the case of oraganisations in 9 and 10 schedules. In view of the formation of new governments in the two Telugu states, the Chief Ministers of the two states must discuss all issues thoroughly and resolve the divisive issues.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

‘Age of revival’ in UK, says Starmer

In his victory speech, the incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed Labour’s landslide election victory as the ‘sunlight of hope’ and promised an ‘age of national renewal’. He was handed a huge mandate by the voters desperate for change to bring about change in Britain. High inflation, high cost of living, coupled with scandals and economic crises and mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic during the Tory rule, generated a lot of anti-incumbency and put the Conservative party to rout. The Labour party’s decisive victory has come as a huge morale booster to liberal democratic and progressive forces across the world. The leftward shift in Britain could act as a counterweight to the rightward shift in European countries like France and Germany.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Rahul must tone down his aggression

Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour in Parliament as the Leader of Opposition leaves much to be desired. His sense of entitlement and arrogance come across in ample proportions, despite the apologists trying to justify his behaviour. He always seems to be in an angry mood, whether dealing with his own people (tearing the Ordinance in front of a shocked Manmohan Singh) or with others who are not to his liking. One day, he will surely gain power if he assumes the immense responsibility of building the nation rather than building himself as the next Prime Minister.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

***

Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on the floor of the House are harsh and target a particular section of religion.Through his personal attacks on the PM, he is showing signs of an immature Parliamentarian, who lacks ideas and facts. In the past, Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, Sushma Swaraj have all played the roles of the Leaders of Opposition with great dignity and often brought the government to its knees. Gandhi should use his position as LoP with more authority and choose his words carefully and diligently rather than be aggressive and overtly temperamental.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

The INDIA bloc has wasted and disrupted the recently concluded Parliamentary session. They criticised the Prime Minister Modi, raised NEET and Agni Path issues, and anti-national comment on Hindus as violent people. The government constituted an expert panel on NEET to make it leakproof, so, the opposition should wait for discussion in the Parliament till it submits the report. The Opposition must act responsibly with constructive criticism. Otherwise, Parliament will be of no use to people and will remain a ‘Dangal’ for politicians to settle their scores, wasting crores of public money.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

***

Thanks to Hans India, for its eye-opening article on the need for “restoration of dignity, decorum of legislative bodies.” ( edit page, THI, 5 July ). Certainly the legislative bodies need “reformation”. The august houses must debate the issues of the people threadbare with the active participation of the opposition. Sadly in the 17th Loksabha, we witnessed suspension of 150 MPs. Not even a single issue raised by the opposition was taken up for debate. This should not happen in 18th Lok Sabha.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

LVS’ experiences good to read

Former Chief Secretary of Government of Andhra Pradesh L V Subrahmanyam narrated his professional journey very interestingly. The only notable point in his essay was remembering his ‘Guru’ Sri Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy. Guru for anybody stands as a pathfinder. When a disciple was asked who he would first salute if God and Guru appeared before him. The disciple spontaneously answered it would be Guru first, because it was the Guru who showed him the God. In fact, God ranks number four in queue in worship. First one is mother, next father, third is Guru and last one is God. Gurus’ value and respect is diminishing these days in the advent of AI.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad