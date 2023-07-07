MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th July 2023

SCO should act decisively against terrorism

It’s good that the Shanghai Cooperative Organisation (SCO) could come out with one voice about terrorism, at least on paper. The influential group of nine countries can make its presence strongly felt globally, if it goes unitedly at least on common problems. But it’s hardly possible as each country has its own agenda. China didn’t support India’s efforts to make Pakistan responsible for flourishing terrorist activities against India on its soil. It used veto power in UN Security Council protecting designated terrorists from being banned, an act in favour of Pakistan. Iran is not on good terms with others. India is against China’s Belt and Road Initiative, whereas all other countries are in favour of it. In such a situation of conflict of interests, the latest declaration would give hope for improving relations.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Horse trading back to the fore in politics

With the objective of claiming the party symbol amidst the ongoing intra-party tussle for succession, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the Election Commission that he was elected president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 30. To this effect, he submitted a resolution and affidavits from 40 MPs and state legislators. The resolution, the affidavits by lawmakers, and the petition claiming the party symbol were all dated June 30, though the commission only received them on July 5. This effectively implied that Pawar was chosen as the president by his faction two days before the rebellion became public on July 2. It was on this date that he, along with nine other NCP leaders, were inducted as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-government. Horse trading and jumping the floor are part and parcel of the present-day politics and that is proved beyond doubt now.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Selective action against illegal properties

Whatever be the reason for the accused Parvesh Shukla to urinate on a tribal labourer, his shameful act should be viewed seriously, and the strictest punishment awarded in quick time so that it would be a moral lesson for everyone. By bulldozing a part of his property allegedly constructed illegally at this juncture, the MP administration is exposing itself for the inaction when the said property was being developed. There could be thousands of such illegal properties in the State. Would action be initiated against the owners of illegal structures only when they urinate on a tribal? The officials concerned are paid for keeping a watch on illegal structures and encroachments, but they seldom do their duties because they are happy collecting bribes from the owners of such dwellings.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Removal of Bandi Sanjay is unwise

The BJP top leaders at Delhi have certainly made a big blunder by removing Bandi Sanjay from the position of State BJP chief and making G Kishan Reddy as the BJP chief. Bandi Sanjay has really moved earth and heaven in bringing a good recognition for the party by his spontaneous and aggressive counters against ruling party’s accusations on BJP. Not only this, with his successful padayatra Bandi was certainly able to see the pulse of BJP in almost all the districts of Telangana which is very important to give a big battle against the ruling BRS party in the ensuing elections. The BJP should also realise that the Congress party is no more a washed-up party as it is revitalised by recent massive successful gatherings in Telangana where Rahul Gandhi’s speech has also made a substantial impact on the minds of the voters in Telangana. Earlier perhaps the voters thought that it would be a 2-way fight between the ruling BRS and the BJP but now it is certainly a fight between 3 parties with increasing momentum. The BJP top brass at least should have retained Bandi Sanjay until the end of next elections.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Fix nalas and drainage issues in Hyd

This has reference to the call given to the new GHMC boss from The Hans India newspaper. Our city requires permanent solutions to the road damages created by the heavy rains than the temporary superficial repairs and dressing. Discarding the age-old underground drainage, totally a new drainage system shall be designed connecting all blocked nalas. The new underground lines shall allow free flow of excessive rainwater, failing which the forcible rainwater, as it has been happening, will flood the city dismantling huge trees and buildings. The GHMC needs to consult the related professionals to create right and safe roads in twin cities, in fact in entire TS.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad