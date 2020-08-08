MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th August 2020

Murmu's appointment as CAG a welcome move

On the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Girish Chandra Murmu, the first Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir resigned from the post of LG, which is no lesser than a shock for all. Now, former Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha will be the new L.G of Jammu and Kashmir. Murmu was promoted to the post of new CAG in Delhi as was speculated earlier, which is a welcome move. Manoj Sinha was not given any ministerial berth as he lost his Ghazipur seat to BSP's Afzal Ansari.

Sanjana Soni, Hyderabad

Hope CBI will solve Sushant Singh suicide case

In a big jolt to the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police, Sushant Singh's case goes to the CBI, which is taking a new turn every day. However, the Mumbai police can continue their investigation as the CBI has taken the case from the Bihar police, not from the Mumbai police. It had become a game of power tussle between Maharashtra and Bihar, now I hope that the CBI will solve the case and truth will prevail.

Ashwini Parmar, Warangal

Sameer Sharma's death a huge loss to entertainment industry

The year 2020 has proved to be an ill-fated year for Bollywood amid the coronavirus epidemic. Apart from veteran stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Jagdeep, Ranjan Sehgaland and Aashutosh Bhakre, many big personalities from the film and TV industry left us this year. Meanwhile, another bad news we received from the film-TV industry. 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Sameer Sharma allegedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor, who was featured in many shows - Jyoti, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir etc - was found hanging in his apartment in Malad West. Earlier, the actor went through a major health ailment but recovered and even got back to acting. His untimely demise comes as a huge shock, as the industry is still reeling under the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to his fans, followers and loved ones!

Noor Ahmad, Hyderabad

Voters are changemakers

This refers to your editorial 'Wily leaders, pen pushers stifle democracy' (August 7). It is a rare, incisive but necessary insight into what is ailing and crippling our democracy. If pen pushers are now running most of governments, it is because leaders are either incapable or they are hand in glove with the wily leaders to circumvent the system to make an easy flight of funds through dubious transactions. No wonder one sees, every road is dug up, periodically, and consistently for doing some work or the other. The contractor lobby is thriving on this nexus. Pen pushers are busy making a highly complex set of regulations which is far beyond the capacity of the average person to understand. They are so well designed to save their skins as well. No wonder governments change but the plight of people remains the same. Pen Pushers are permanent and so are wily leaders, only the party changes but crafty leaders remain the same. Actual wheel lies with the voters who need to be more prudent and wiser while voting. Voters need to be exercising franchise more wisely and with discretion, irrespective of their caste and community considerations. Only then a qualitative change will come.

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai