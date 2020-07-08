MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th May 2020

Provide more funds for NREGS

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, most of the migrant workers returned to their hometowns. We saw migrant workers facing a grim situation due to lockdown effect. As of now, Covid-19 positive cases are increasing day by day across the country. So, workers are not ready to go to other States to do work and they are frightened with corona cases. In this scenario, especially in villages, demand for works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been increasing and most of the labour reached their man days against 100 man days per each person in the financial year. Current financial year has completed only three months, the remaining nine months government must provide work under MGNREGS to those who are seeking work in rural areas. Nearly 30 percent of funds are only available for upcoming months. It is difficult to provide work to rural people with these meager amounts. So, the government must allocate additional funds to provide work to rural jobless people. The government must think seriously on this issue and do justice to the poor people and enhance their livelihoods in the country.

A Shyamkumar,Hanmakonda,

A befitting tribute to late YSR

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary that falls on July 8, as 'AP Farmers Day' is an appropriate feat. His premature death as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh was a curse to the State and its development. His welfare schemes such as "Aarogysree" are still green in the memory of the people. His balanced vision on both welfare and development made him a great people's leader. During his stint as the Chief Minister, he had introduced many schemes that benefitted the masses and cemented his place in their hearts. It is a fact that his death paved the way for the many changes that have torn the united Andhra Pradesh into two and altered political equations. His son, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy differed with the Congress and floated a new political party and became a tough opponent in the first general elections held for the residual State. Like his father, he has succeeded to bring his party into power with a landslide victory with the help of a long political walkathon namely "Praja Sankalpa Yatra". Though the fiscal conditions of the State are not conducive owing to the pandemic, his iron will stick to the fulfilment of promises made to the people during his padayatra reflect his commitment. Like his father, Jagan Mohan Reddy also has paid his attention to irrigation and working for the completion of irrigation projects to support the poor farmers in the residual State. He is following footsteps of his great father and striving hard to irrigate the parched lands of various regions of the State. Further, he is supporting the farmers with the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to meet the expenses of tilling their piece of land. Yes, it is undoubtedly a good decision to observe the birthday of late YSR as AP Farmer's Day because during his tenure, farmers lived with immense self-confidence with support in all fronts. It is hoped that this YSRCP government will devote its effort to make the farmer more self-reliant and support him to offer his share in the growth of the State. It is so right that indisputably late YSR would remain an idol for farmers who relentlessly wished for the welfare of the sons of the soil.

E Gajendra Nath Reddy,

Badvel, Kadapa, AP