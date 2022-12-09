MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th December 2022

Mixed results, mixed messages

The defeat of BJP in Himachal Pradesh to the Congress underlines the party's vulnerability, even as it registered a spectacular victory for seventh consecutive term in Gujarat. It could ward-off the anti-incumbency in Gujarat, but it failed to gain the confidence of electorate in Himachal Pradesh. The loss in Delhi MCD elections to AAP and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections to Congress is a setback and has a message to the BJP.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Congress was not in power in Delhi MCD and in Himachal Pradesh and also in Gujarat, so there is nothing loss for Congress. Congress has grabbed majority seats in Himachal Pradesh and has won in bypoll elections in Uttar khan and Rajasthan. But media is nowhere showing that BJP has lost in Delhi and HP. Congress has won in HP and in many bypoll Assembly seats, so I think Congress gave its best performance.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Results of the elections are an indicator of matured democracy in India and in matured democracy there is no place of caste, creed and religion and only development should matter along with national interest and integrity of the country. In Gujarat how the electioneering was vitiated by using the unparliamentary language. To pay the respect for Mulayam Singh there should had been unopposed election but his daughter in law Dimple Yadav won the election comfortably. Janta Dal(U) lost the election which is a lesson for Nitish who has the habit of changing the political alignments. Rampur seat was won by BJP with huge margin which testify that action taken against Azam Khan was correct and it is a lesson for other politicians also not to use unparliamentary language in politics. In corporation election of Delhi message is very much clear public is tired of corruption by BJP corporators.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

The Gujarat results show that the Congress and the other opposition parties lost their charm in the country. Even though Congress won the assembly polls in the small Himachal Pradesh state, it is impossible for the party to obstruct Modi's hatrick as PM of India. Congratulations to the BJP and PM Modi for winning the election in his home state Gujarat.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

The results of the MCD have seen the election of a large number of those coming from political families. Is anybody complaining of dynasty now? There is no doubt that dynasts are not desirable, but what can one do if the people vote for them? The BJP has made dynastic politics a target when it comes to the Gandhi family. If they were truly serious about it, tickets would have never been given to those from political families. The selective targeting of dynasts only exposes the double standards of those who complain about it when done by the Congress but finds it acceptable in their own party.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

It must be remembered that the BJP has done reasonably well in the MCD elections. The talk of Kejriwal to form government in Gujarat has fallen flat as BJP has won with a mammoth majority in Gujarat. People of the country know very well that AAP came to power in Punjab through subterfuge, befriending pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian elements – offering freebies as it did in Delhi. But, such a cheap strategy will not work in the rest of India.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The Congress party has been decimated understandably, as it was never felt by the voters as a formidable challenger to the ruling party at any moment of time. The new entrant AAP could get a foothold there at the cost of Congress party in Gujarat. The little breather for the grand old party is the mandate of Himachal Pradesh where it has outsmarted ruling BJP and bagged the crown. The two state election results have set tone for upcoming general elections much earlier.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

The BJP retaining Gujarat was foregone conclusion. It was a state where the entire cabinet was replaced and new CM nominated from Delhi and was made to work under direction of Modi and Shah. The election dates were fixed to suit PM to inaugurate projects etc. For more than three months, PM also became a de facto CM of Gujarat. Moreover voters were not ready to disturb his popularity and as he is from Gujarat. Lastly, non issues were widely used to overshadow the real issues.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad