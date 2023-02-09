MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th February 2023

Conspiracy to malign India, Modi govt

It is disquieting to note that the highly sensational Adani scandal has been exposed at an odd time when elections are drawing nearer in India. It is unfortunate that the investment research firm, Hindenburg Research, has seemingly made allegations against Adani group with an aim to malign India and the Modi government on the contention that closer links between Adani and Modi were responsible for expanding the business enterprise belonging to the former over the years. A 100-page report released by Hindenburg Research firm has virtually pulled down the wealth as well as reputation of Adani and his group of seven enterprises in the country by charging the latter with corruption and malfeasance. This recently surfaced Adani controversy particularly after the Hindenburg report is being used by the opponents of Modi to defame the latter whose popularity rating is growing high at the global level.

Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

The erosion of decorum

Piyush Goel enquired from Mallikharjun Kharge to explain his sources of income and how it reached this astronomical figure. Kharge in turn alleged that Adani's income rose ten fold after Modi became PM. The tug of war is going on. If there is conclusive proof that each of the politicians has amassed unaccounted wealth, expose them, why this shadowboxing; it means Piyush Goyal's remarks are unfounded, then why Kharge does not file a libel case? Does it mean that both are liars? The government is not keen on exposing the fraudsters, because that would drag everyone into a quagmire. The erosion of decorum and gravitas in parliamentary proceedings is a phenomenon often seen in Parliaments of democracies with a multi-party parliamentary system, with no party strong enough to enforce its political will on the conduct of the parliamentary proceedings.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad

II

That Telangana State Congress President Revanth Reddy using violent language in one of his meetings during his walking spree that Naxalites should blow the TS State's Pragati Bhavan is an unwanted and unwarranted misnomer. Political differences may be many based on party's ideologies but the goal should be lending good governance by any means. Congress party draws a total blank in Andhra Pradesh while in other Telugu state, it is still showing its existence which is needed to be expanded to reach its past glory, though it is a herculean task. Such an abusive and vituperative language being used while addressing the public but anywhere is to be done away with. In this context, it is advised to Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, to stick to Telugu Desam Party's policies instead of commenting and criticising vulgarly on the ruling party which may fetch negative marks.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

ChatGPT challenges our creative faculties

The arrival of ChatGPT in November 20220 and now Google Bard (not to be confused with Bard who is buried in Stratford Upon Avon!) is boon or bane only time alone will tell. The present Google search engine has already made us dumb as we don't make efforts to think or get up to look at a Dictionary, Atlas and books. However, we need to appreciate our teachers who have nurtured the youngsters who are using their brain and thinking power to create these tools by converting their thinking power to create AI machines. No wonder there is a craze for these tools and in particular youngsters in high school and colleges. It seems they are handy to help to do home and create notes. When I tried to ask to say some in Praise of PM Modi, the text went on to read "The hope of new India, He sets his course like rising sun" and on Rahul "An ode Rahul Gandhi, The leader of the people, His brilliant legacy shines''! We don't know if the source is real or artificial. What's clear is that it is challenging our brain and thinking capacity gifted by god.

N Nagarjan, Hyderabad

Regulators must get their act together

The Hindenburg report on Adani group of companies has devastated the health of its wealth and caused billions of rupees from investor's pockets to get evaporated within no time. The serious allegations of stock market manipulations by that group deserve a deep probe by authorities concerned. The SEBI, the RBI and the government should respond quickly to the uncomfortable queries by Hindenburg and opposition parties as well in order to control the damage. It's not a question of commission or omission of some economic activity of an individual, but it's the question of effectiveness and integrity of a healthy regulatory system that decides fate of the nation.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram