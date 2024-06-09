MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th June 2024

Modiji should fulfil his 'Sabka Saath...' guarantee

‘This letter has reference to article in Hans India dated 8-6-24 ‘The Modi ki Guarantee…’ Narendra Modi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, backed by the NDA partners thus marking his third term as Prime Minister. This milestone presents an opportunity for the government to implement its promises in true spirit, in alignment with Modi’s famous slogan, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, Development for all).

In this term, the 18th Lok Sabha should operate with constructive principles. The government must provide ample opportunities for opposition parties to engage in healthy debates and ensure that bills are passed judiciously. This approach not only respects democratic principles but also avoids wasting taxpayers' money on unproductive parliamentary sessions.

Equally important is the role of the opposition parties. They must avoid mudslinging and refrain from stalling the proceedings of Parliament by disruptive actions such as jumping into the well with placards. Constructive criticism and active participation in debates will contribute to a more effective and functional democracy.

Moreover, leaders like Chandrababu Naidu should leverage their support to the NDA wisely. By demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, ensuring the completion of the Polavaram Project, developing the capital city in Amaravathi, and enhancing infrastructure to attract global investors, he can drive significant progress for Andhra Pradesh.

Together, by fostering cooperation and constructive engagement between the ruling party and the opposition, we can ensure that this term of the Lok Sabha truly works for the benefit of all citizens. This collaboration will pave the way for a more prosperous and inclusive India’.

– Ganti Venkata Sudhir,

Secunderabad

***

Ref: Bold Talk – V Ramu Sarma: ‘The Modi ki Guarantee’ that India wants. June 08 2024. It is heartening that the BJP led NDA government will be formed at the Centre for 3rd time in succession. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have thrown up some significant allegations made by the INDI Alliance that the NDA cannot afford to ignore. The rumour mongering by the Congress, intonated by the group has had its bad effect on the BJP securing less seats from the prominent regions in which the party is strong. The NDA government must speed up the pending projects that are in the pipeline, with vigour; and other unexplored areas in science, technology, education, medical science, automobile sector for more efficient EVs and the semiconductor production must be revamped, in collaboration with such leading manufacturers in the world. The Centre must not shy away from implementing far reaching social, cultural, religious reforms that are in the interest of the country despite pot shots being fired by the Opposition.

The BJP must overcome the allegations of ‘arrogance’ and 'washing machine' comments made by the Opposition absolving tainted leaders; and the inflow of individuals into the party must be carefully screened, which proved detrimental to the BJP's electoral outcome in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and UP.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Modi said he would be just a call away from the partners and would extend all help to the states and asked them to come with concrete proposals so that the Centre can give speedy nod to them. Let us hope that this would be the best “Modi ki Guarantee” to politics and survival game. But people's grievances should also be attended too on a war footing. His slogan ‘Sub ka Saath, Sub Ka Vikas,’ should be implemented in true letter and spirit. This is, perhaps, what the voters’ mandate says. This mandate is neither a mandate against Modi nor the one for Rahul. Modi needs a course correction for he neglected people’s lot in his second tenure. He gave a corruption free governance during his two tenures. But his guarantee for jobs, inflation and uplifting of the poor fell flat. Our youth wants jobs and not freebies. Inflation pinches the packets of the poor and the middle class. It remains to be controlled. Undue preference to corporates had a telling effect in the elections.

– N R Ramachandran, Chennai

***

Apropos of ‘Modi ki guarantee that India wants’ (Hans India; June 8, 2024). The just concluded general elections have had a sobering effect on a once-invincible BJP, which will assume power with constitutional legality with the support of NDA partners. The Congress-led INDIA also has been given a responsibility to function as a responsible opposition, respecting parliamentary decorum. Indian electorate has unequivocally demanded the following from NDA 3.0: (1) equal development for every Indian state, including opposition-ruled ones; (2) thrust to ‘Make in India’ dream of the PM to enhance employment; (3) cheaper, but quality healthcare for all; (4) ban on plastics and other bio non-degradable materials like thermocol across India; (5) safer and state-of-the-art roads where existing rules are followed; (6) politics of consultation and dialogue, and respect of the opposition; (7) ban on religious conversion; and (8) minority participation in national matters.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

BJP securing 240 Lok Sabha seats on its own is a creditable achievement, inevitably requiring coalition partners to form the next government which will be NDA 3.0, with Narendra Modi at the helm as the Prime Minister.

It is imperative that the partners of the coalition remain loyal and faithful throughout albeit they demand pounds of flesh from the BJP that the latter has already entered into agreement before the elections. There are several issues bothering the majority community as their places of worship and revenue earned from them are going to the government coffers unlike the Muslim and Christian communities. This is a big aberration when it comes to secularism to be equal and impartial for all communities that had been added and rewritten by the Congress by way of Constitutional amendments, during the Nehruvian era.

The NDA government must speed up the developmental projects and programmes, making the country 3rd economy in the world, addressing the concerns and questions that were posed by people in terms of job and food inflation. The government must not shy away from implementing CAA, NCR, UCC and other measures to insulate the country from radical and anti-national elements vitiating the situation.

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

The aggressive and no holds barred campaign by the INDI Alliance has had in its vicious effect on the electorate, by way of negative propaganda against reservation and quota that led to some communities believing, resulted in the BJP not getting that many seats that the party expected, compared to the two previous elections. The Congress having won 99 LS seats is exuding confidence and talks of bringing down the government in 6 months or one year, as a UBT leader Sanjay Rawat said the other day, which shows the lack of respect to the democratically elected government, allowing it to rule peacefully and complete the term.

The unemployment and food inflation aspects that were the main theme of the Opposition which had impressed the electorate will have to be addressed by the new government, before the crescendo becomes bigger.

The Opposition, one expects to behave more meaningfully this time around without creating a pandemonium, by preventing the proceedings in the House, thus wasting the precious time and money of the exchequer in the process.

– K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

The TDP which has become the second largest party in NDA and is posed to play a pivotal role in the formation of the NDA government must exploit the situation for the development of the state that includes SCS, funds for the Polavaram project and retaining VSP in public sector besides plans for building of capital city for AP. Modi and his party must also remember that this time he has to face a strong opposition INDIA bloc as it has 233 seats in the Lok Sabha. Anyhow, it is good for democracy and promises substantial discussion on policy matters in the House unlike in the past in the case of farm laws, CAA, Aginipath etc,. So, it augurs well for the democracy in India.

– Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

***

V Ramu Sarma observed in his article that next to Nehru, Modi won for the consecutive third time unable to secure the absolute majority during his third attempt. One has to assess the facts in the stand point of that time. Nehru then had no opposition; for him, winning elections was a cake walk. Narendra Modi had to brave anti-incumbency, face the several fierce opposition parties with no ethics. His victory is more authoritative than Nehru victories. If we refresh our memory and look into past, in the first CWC meeting after achieving Independence, a majority of members opted for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Nehru got just a couple of votes, then Gandhiji vetoed the CWC decision and he named his blue-eyed boy Jawaharlal Nehru as the first prime minister of India whereas Modi won all elections projecting himself as Prime Mister candidate and handled the election campaigns single-handedly asking votes in his name instead of candidates. Who is the real brave winner – Nehru or Modi?

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

Till now, Modi is not used to coalition politics. Though technically he has been leading NDA, his own party BJP have had enough numbers to rule. So, he never felt the necessity to consult or build consensus even in his important decisions. Now things have changed. His party has to accommodate TDP and JDU to form and run the government. Without these crutches it can't move forward. It's the testing time for Modi ji to showcase his negotiating abilities. He should emulate the style of former Prime Minister Vajpayee in taking along the partners with conflicting interests. Vajpayee was adept at building consensus among twenty different groups, all with their own agendas and deliver the goods. Now Modi ji, does need different set of skills; To consult, rather to command.

– Dr DVG Sankara Rao, ex MP, Vizianagaram

***

As the NDA forms the government with Bihar and Andhra Pradesh babus' support, it has to fulfil their aspirations, in particular for Special Status. The NDA is not in favour of giving special status to both the states. It will be an advantage for southern states, in particular Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as they have given a greater number of BJP (NDA) seats and will have a better prospect in getting more funds and more berths in the government's formation. Pawan Kalyan played a key role in uniting with TDP and BJP as NDA alliance, and not allowing the votes to split on anti-incumbency against the YSRCP government and finally succeeded. The pride of Telugu people has increased tenfold with the results of 2024 elections and the south has given a good number of MP seats despite the loss in the Hindi belt.

– Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Naidu faced with major challenges

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the seasoned leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has once again ascended to the Chief Ministership of Andhra Pradesh, marking his fourth term in this pivotal role. This electoral triumph, securing 135 seats in the state assembly, not only reaffirms his leadership within Andhra Pradesh but also cements his influence in the broader spectrum of Indian politics.

As he embarks on his new term, Naidu faces several significant challenges that will test his leadership and strategic capabilities:

Financial Management: The foremost challenge is addressing the financial constraints facing Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, the state has grappled with economic difficulties, exacerbated by an imbalance in the division of assets and liabilities. Andhra Pradesh was allocated a larger share of debt but a smaller share of revenue, placing significant pressure on the state’s finances.

Developmental Promises: Fulfilling the 'Super Six' guarantees, which likely encompass various welfare schemes and developmental projects, is essential to meet the high expectations of the electorate. Successful delivery on these promises will be critical for sustaining public support and driving the state's development.

Revenue and Debt Allocation: The division of assets and liabilities between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was contentious. Andhra Pradesh received over 58% of the debt but only 42% of the revenue. This skewed allocation has significantly impacted the state’s financial health.

Loss of Capital City: The loss of Hyderabad to Telangana was a substantial economic blow to Andhra Pradesh. As the economic powerhouse of the undivided state, Hyderabad’s contribution to the revenue was significant, and its loss has necessitated the development of new economic centers within Andhra Pradesh.

Delayed Projects: Delays in the construction of major projects like the Polavaram project and the non-implementation of various assurances given during the bifurcation process have further strained the state's finances.

Special Category Status: The unfulfilled demand for special category status, which would have provided additional central assistance and tax breaks, remains a major point of contention and political debate. This status is crucial for addressing the financial disparities post-bifurcation. Asset Division: Even a decade after bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh is still deprived of its rightful share of assets, with an estimated loss of Rs 1.3 lakh crore from institutions listed in Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act.

In summary, Chandrababu Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister presents both opportunities and formidable challenges. His ability to navigate these complexities, particularly the financial hurdles and political dynamics, will be crucial in shaping the future of Andhra Pradesh and reinforcing his legacy in Indian politics.

– Amarjeet Kumar, Hazaribagh

Show stealers put up poor show in House

Many celebrities like Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Yousuf Pathan, Shatrughan Sinha have been elected to the 18th Lok Sabha. Hema Malini has won from Mathura for the third time but for Pathan and Ranaut, it is their first time.

To speak to the point, celeb MPs have had a poor show or no show in the Lok Sabha. They hardly attend the Parliament, dont raise any questions and don’t take part in any debates. Their attendance in the Lok Sabha is a dismal below 50%. In the 17th Lok Sabha, star MPs like Sunny Deol did not make their presence felt. Yet, they are given party tickets as they use their star status and charisma to pull crowds during election rallies. They lack any knowledge of politics and don't use the funds allotted to them to develop their respective constituencies. After the elections are over, they meet the People for some photo op's and the rest is all forgotten till the next elections. It will be the same this time also and we cannot expect them to take their roles as MP's seriously.

The political parties should realise that they are unnecessarily giving the tickets to contest to these celebs, rather than giving them to worthy and experienced candidates, who can bring a change in the lives of the people.

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

Every time in general elections, one big special attraction is the presence and participation of film actors. Though our film personalities are no strangers to politics, their penchant for a role in active politics is almost as old as the movie industry itself. Actors and other film personalities from almost all the States since late 1930s have plunged into politics one time or the other and most of them have acquitted themselves well even in politics, becoming CMs and Ministers.

The 2024 General Elections, too, is no exception and has its crop of actor politicians. Look at some of them who have made big waves this time around.

Pawan Kalyan heads the list as the most successful actor turned politician this time by winning 21seats out of 21 contested and by becoming at once the leader of the Opposition. This role of an angry politician with a large heart Pawan has been playing for 15 years, albeit in real life! The story of Balakrishna is a different one. He has inherited both the cinematic and political legacy from his legendary father-politician, late NTR. Now by winning from the Hindupur Assembly Constituency in 2014, 2019 and 2024, Balaiah has scored a hat-trick.

'Dream Girl' Hema Malini, in active politics since 1999, has also registered a hat-trick by winning as a BJP MP candidate from Mathura for a third time in a row. In her maiden brush with politics, actor Kangana Ranaut won as a BJP MP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Sathrugna Shina, the actor with many pet names, Rachna Bannerjee and Dev are the three actors who have won now as TMC MP candidates from West Bengal. Remember the actor who played the role of Ram in the popular mega TV serial "the Ramayan"? Arun Govil has won this time as the BJP MP candidate from Meerut with a small margin. Actor Suresh Gopi from Mollywood has also made it as a BJP MP candidate from Thrissur.

Raj Babbar, Smriti Irani, and Roja are some of the star-crossed film personalities who took a drubbing at the hustings this time. However MGR, NTR and Jayalalitha will be remembered forever as the star CMs who used their political power for the welfare and up-lift of the poor and the marginalised.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Intolerance drubbed soundly by voters

The expectations of the political parties – both ruling and opposition were shattered by the unpredictable verdict of the voter. The ruling party at the Centre – the Bharatiya Janata Party targeted 400 seats while the party with its allies could not reach the mart of 300. The Prime Minister once sarcastically said that he was praying to God to see that the opposition Congress party would secure at least 50 seats in the elections. On the contrary the Congress party has won more than 230 seats including its allies in the name of INDIA bloc. The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a slogan of ‘Why not 175?’ but his party was decimated to 11 seats with a drubbing performance. He could not get the status of opposition in the Assembly of AP. His party had a humiliating defeat in the hands of Chandrababu Naidu and his allies. Even KCR who tried to nullify the opposition during his reign, could not open his account and make his party’s entry to Lok Sabha. It’s obvious that the voter has given a different and distinct verdict using his discretion.

Why have our leaders grown intolerant towards the opposition parties? They try to woo the elected leaders of the other parties which is undemocratic and against the Constitution. They think that nobody should question their acts in the House. In democracy the opposition has as good and equal responsibility as the ruling party has. It’s unbecoming of the ruling parties to make the opposition parties nominal or marginal in the Houses.

–Sri Sri Kumar, Hyderabad