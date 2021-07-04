PV or NTR, who is the true Telugu bidda?

The hullaballoo made by Telangana chief minister Mr KCR for the past one year commemorating the birth centenary of late P V Narasimha Rao is appreciable. The idea of KCR is nothing but invoking the Telangana pride as PV was born in Telangana just for safeguarding the votes of Telanganites.

Whatever anybody does to a person who is no more is of no use and awarding titles and erecting of statues simply cater to the political needs of the living politicians and they adroitly follow the adage that 'Chettu peru cheppi kayalu ammukodam"(Just by Invoking the name of tree ,wise sell its fruits ).

During his fag end of career PV was disrespected and treated as pariah. For all the rich contributions he made to thankless Congress party and his single great contribution of keeping the derailed economy on track and for his living honestly as a true nationalist, no tall leader from any party condemned the behaviour of Congress and more so maintained stoic silence.

The only true Telugu bidda who respected when he was alive was late NTR, he took a noble decision not to contest in Nandyala parliamentary by election as a tribute to another Telugu bidda which paved way for PV. Won the seat with highest number of votes that remained an unbroken record. With this praiseworthy act, NTR truly kept up the self- respect of Telugus and remained for ever as a great Telugu bidda in our hearts. PV must certainly be turning around in the grave for all the ridiculous events around his name.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada