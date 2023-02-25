In keeping with the trends in the news presentation, Hans India now comes in new design. We are receiving good feedback on the new look with ever engaging content.





The New Look Hans is like a breeze of fresh air. The new design, color scheme and changed Mast Head has made Hans India more appealing. Articles on Education, Technology, career and the editorial page are the pages I read most, and I have found them to be of great use. Keep it up, Hans.

Unnikrishnan Pillai

Academic Director

SPR School of Excellence

Ghatkesar

Hans is liked not only by me but also my children. Though they are studying in Telugu medium, they are able to easily understand the articles published in Hans because of the simple language it uses. The articles are informative, and the new look has given a local to global look to the paper.

Vasu

Nacharam

I am a regular reader of Hans India for the last six years. It is surprising to see that the paper has been given a new look. It now looks brighter and neat. I have always been an admirer of the content and now the makeover has made it very attractive. Congratulations, Team Hans.

K Rama Rao

Moosapet