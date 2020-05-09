Vulnerable time; reviving economy paramount

It's high time we as citizens must take an oath to obey and act according to the government instructions in these tough times. The government's decision to lockdown the whole country since March 24, is really a pre-eminent thing that can be done by the government to bring the situation under control and it is highly appreciated across the globe. So, we as the citizens of the country have the responsibility to understand intensity of the current situation.

Since there is no medicine to this pandemic till date, social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene and usage of protective gear are the only measures available to control the pandemic. With the economy of the country almost in a standstill we have to develop new strategy to put the economy back on track.

I think these are some measures to revive the economy.

Agriculture: As we know agriculture is the backbone of the country. Government should provide farmers some amenities like transportation of products, storage unit's and more market's to sell goods.

#Daily wage earners: They are the most badly hit during this pandemic. These skilled workers must be ensured of work to lead their lives

#Industires: Manufacturing companies and processing units must be given a partial relief from lockdown to start production.

Moreover it is everyone's responsibility to get engaged into some productive work during one's stay at home to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic. We should go out only if it is some unavoidable work and that too during the time when the lockdown is relaxed by the government.

O Akhil Simha

12th class, Narayana College