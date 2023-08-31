Live
Court Grants Bail To Cow Vigilante Linked To Nuh Violence
- A court offers bail to Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante tied to Nuh violence, while tragedy strikes in Delhi as an Amazon manager is shot dead.
- Court Grants Bail to Cow Vigilante Linked to Nuh Violence
Meanwhile, a tragic incident unfolded in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, where an Amazon employee identified as Harpreet Gill was fatally shot, and a street vendor sustained injuries. The unprovoked shooting was executed by a group of five individuals, resulting in Harpreet Gill's demise due to a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The injured party, Govind Singh, was referred to LNJP Hospital for medical attention. According to DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, the assailants, riding a scooty, intercepted Harpreet and Govind while on their bike, unleashed an unprovoked firing, and swiftly fled the scene. The authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying the culprits, who remain at large.
Furthermore, residents of Delhi should anticipate a partially cloudy sky today. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of around 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum is projected to be approximately 27 degrees Celsius.