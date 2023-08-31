Court Grants Bail to Cow Vigilante Linked to Nuh Violence

A court has granted bail to Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante who was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence two weeks ago, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday. Raj Kumar, also known as Bittu Bajrangi and a leader of Bajrang Dal, had been taken into custody by Nuh police on August 15 for his alleged involvement in the disturbance that occurred during a religious procession on July 31 in the district. Reliable sources indicate that he secured bail from the Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Duggal upon submitting a bail sum of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident unfolded in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, where an Amazon employee identified as Harpreet Gill was fatally shot, and a street vendor sustained injuries. The unprovoked shooting was executed by a group of five individuals, resulting in Harpreet Gill's demise due to a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The injured party, Govind Singh, was referred to LNJP Hospital for medical attention. According to DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, the assailants, riding a scooty, intercepted Harpreet and Govind while on their bike, unleashed an unprovoked firing, and swiftly fled the scene. The authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying the culprits, who remain at large.

Furthermore, residents of Delhi should anticipate a partially cloudy sky today. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of around 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum is projected to be approximately 27 degrees Celsius.