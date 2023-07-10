LEO1 partners with Narayana Group to provide no-cost education fee financing to over 2 lakh students of Telangana

New Delhi: LEO1, India's leading education fee payment solution company, has announced its strategic partnership with the Narayana Group, a prominent educational institution, to offer no-cost education fee financing to over 2 lakh students from Telangana.

Recognizing the financial challenges faced by students and their families, LEO1 and Narayana Group have joined forces to remove the financial barriers to quality education. Under this partnership, LEO1 will provide a facility using which parents can pay their child’s education fee in multiple parts at zero additional cost. This facility will be made available to 2 lakh students of Narayana Group of Institutions. LEO1 is also offering a free insurance facility to the students that will ensure security to their education.

LEO1 will leverage its cutting-edge financial technology and expertise in education financing to provide No-Cost Fee Financing to students attending Narayana Group educational institutions in Telangana. This will cover the complete tuition fees for the duration of their chosen courses, empowering students to focus on their studies and excel academically, without the burden of financial constraints.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Narayana Group to provide no-cost education fee financing to deserving students from Telangana," said Mr. Rohit Gajbhiye, MD and Founder of LEO1. "Education should be a right, not a privilege, and financial barriers should never hinder a student's ability to learn. By eliminating tuition fees, we aim to empower students from Telangana and enable them to shape a better future."

Both LEO1 and the Narayana Group are committed to the success and well-being of their students. This partnership represents a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and accessible educational ecosystem, ensuring that talented students from Telangana can access quality education and unlock their full potential.In addition to expanding its footprint across the state of Telangana, LEO1 is already working with over 13,000 institutions across India, including over 500 in Telangana.