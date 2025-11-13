NIA Expands Red Fort Blast Probe, Seeks Al-Falah University Records From 2019

Officials revealed that the agency has requested all university records dating back to 2019, including employment, payment, and hostel details. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into alleged terror links connected to doctors from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, following the Red Fort blast that claimed at least ten lives in Delhi.

A joint team of the NIA and Jammu & Kashmir Police visited the university campus and directed the administration to provide comprehensive documentation, such as recruitment files, attendance logs, salary slips, and ID verification records. A dedicated unit will review these documents to identify any irregularities in the hiring or funding process.

Several faculty members and students are currently under interrogation over the hiring of individuals suspected to have terror affiliations, including Dr Mohammad Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil, and Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan. Dr Nisar, who joined the institution in 2022, had earlier been dismissed by the J&K government under Article 311(2)(c) for alleged anti-national activities. His daughter is also enrolled as a first-year student at the same university.

During the search operations, officials recovered personal diaries and notebooks that are now undergoing forensic examination. Investigators believe these may contain crucial notes, coded messages, and financial clues related to terror funding.

The NIA has also sought detailed financial records, including staff bank details, salary disbursements, and scholarship data. Investigators are focusing on tracking any monetary flow that may have been channeled toward radical activities under the guise of academic employment.

Senior NIA officials confirmed that a special analysis team will scrutinize the documents later this week in Delhi. Al-Falah University has maintained that it is fully cooperating with authorities and has denied any involvement in unlawful activities.