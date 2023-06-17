Youth fails to put ideas into action due to lack of platforms: Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said many youths fail to put their ideas into action due to the lack of availability of the right platform.

Addressing an event here, Singh talked about the University of Delhi’s (DU) initiative to promote entrepreneurship culture in the varsity. He was addressing the orientation program organised for the nodal officers of the Udhmodya Foundation established at the university. Udhmodya Foundation is a platform for entrepreneurship-minded students, where all the required facilities and assistance will be available to them under one umbrella, the VC said.

“It is a Section-8 company established to promote entrepreneurship culture in the university and help the students,” he said, adding that under the initiative, students can set up their startups. “Many youths have ideas, but due to lack of the right platform, they are not able to implement them. In such a situation, youth cannot start their own enterprises even if they want to,” Singh said.

“This would be a different experiment,” he said, underlining that such companies are working in many varsities around the world. Highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in a fast-paced world, the vice-chancellor underlined the importance of companies like Udhmodya Foundation in the country’s economy. The VC called upon the Entrepreneurship Nodal Officers to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in their respective departments and colleges.

He called upon the nodal officers to actively engage with students, faculty and alumni to identify and nurture entrepreneurial talent and collaborate towards the common goal of creating a thriving startup ecosystem at the University of Delhi. To make India a developed nation by 2047, there is a need to further strengthen the country’s economy and such companies will play an important role in this, Singh said.

“Our job is to teach and help students. If for some reason they fail, then instead of laughing at them, they should be encouraged. We are here to help you (students). There are more than 100 unicorns in the country today. You understand their success stories and challenges and work to take this chain forward,” he said.