Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 29 May 2021

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in Hyderabad on 29 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a slashed at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,860 with a fall of Rs 250. However, the gold rates have been all-time high in the last four-month and let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas. Earlier in the week, the gold rate have been stable continuously for five days and now the prices have been slashed.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,690 with a fall of Rs. 210 and the gold rate of ten-gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,850 with a fall of Rs. 250. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,690 per ten gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 210 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,850 with a fall of Rs 250.

Gold rate in Kerala also followed the same trends with a fall of Rs. 210 per ten gram of 22 carat gold to Rs. 45,690 and the gold rate of ten-gram of 24 carat is slashed by Rs. 250 taking the rate to Rs. 49,850. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam registered a fall of Rs. 210 per ten gram of both 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,690 and and for ten gram of 24 carat gold rate is Rs. 49,850 with a fall of Rs. 250.

On the other hand, silver rates have been surged by Rs. 300 in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs. 76,000, and Rs. 200 hike at Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs 71,600.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,690 Rs. 49,850 Rs.71,600 Hyderabad Rs. 45,690 Rs. 49,850 Rs.76,000 Kerala Rs. 45,690 Rs. 49,850 Rs.72,000 Vizag Rs. 45,690 Rs. 49,850 Rs.76,000

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, the gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on the gold rate.

Gold Investment Avenues in Hyderabad

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.

