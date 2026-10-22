YSRCP distorting SC verdict: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of distorting the Supreme Court's verdict on urban local body elections to mislead the public and gain political mileage.

He alleged that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was using litigation to obstruct elections, development, and welfare initiatives.

Naidu described Jagan and his associates as “criminal litigants” and alleged that the opposition leader was conspiring to create disturbances while the NDA was concentrating on selecting strong candidates. He claimed that the YSRCP approached courts whenever its attempts to disrupt the electoral process were thwarted, and urged people to reject “politics aimed at undermining democracy”.

Citing the YSRCP's legal challenges over electoral rolls and the BC reservations, Naidu alleged that the party had filed nearly 60 petitions in the High Court and the Supreme Court. He accused its leaders of obstructing the Mega DSC recruitment process through hundreds of petitions and attempting to stall projects such as Amaravati and Polavaram.

In a series of teleconferences with party leaders, Naidu directed the TDP cadre to work towards the victory of NDA candidates in the local body elections. He stressed coordination with Jana Sena and the BJP at every stage, from candidate selection to the declaration of results, and called for disputes over seat-sharing to be resolved amicably. Warning rebels, Naidu said those filing nominations against officially selected alliance nominees should withdraw their payers; otherwise, they would be suspended. He assured party aspirants who had failed to secure tickets that they would be considered for nominated posts. He urged them to work collectively for the alliance's success.

With only a week remaining for campaigning, Naidu asked leaders and workers to intensify outreach across all municipalities and explain the government's welfare and developmental initiatives. He called on them to approach voters with the message, “We promised, and we have delivered.”

The Chief Minister also instructed the cadre to highlight the alleged excesses of the previous YSRCP government and communicate the NDA government's achievements directly to people at the grassroots level. Naidu said the alliance had prioritised hardworking party workers while selecting candidates and called for sustained coordination to prevent internal differences from damaging the NDA’ electoral prospects.