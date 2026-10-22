Collectors stress transparency in MPTC, ZPTC elections

Tirupati / Chittoor: District officials in Tirupati and Chittoor inspected arrangements for the MPTC and ZPTC elections on Wednesday and directed election staff to ensure that the nomination process was conducted smoothly, transparently and in accordance with election rules.

In Tirupati, District Collector and District Election Officer Dr S Venkateswar, along with Tirupati Zilla Parishad CEO TN Sobhan Babu, inspected the arrangements at the DRDA office and the Tirupati Rural Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) office.

During the inspection, the Collector reviewed election preparations, administrative arrangements, maintenance of records and facilities required for election duties. He also examined the arrangements for receiving nominations and obtained details from the officials concerned.

Dr Venkateswar instructed officials to follow the rules and guidelines issued by the State Election Commission. He stressed the need to complete all preparations within the stipulated time and ensure that nominations were received without any difficulties.

In Chittoor, District Collector and District Election Officer Sumit Kumar, along with District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi, inspected the nomination process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections at the Zilla Parishad office. The Collector reviewed the nomination arrangements in various divisions and issued instructions to election officials on following the prescribed rules and maintaining transparency.

He said the election process was proceeding peacefully across the district without any difficulties. Security and monitoring measures had been put in place at nomination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the process.

The Collector also inspected MPTC and ZPTC nomination centres in the GD Nellore and Nagari constituencies, where he checked the arrangements for receiving nominations and advised officials to perform their duties in accordance with election guidelines.