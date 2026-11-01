Collector consoles family of Raptadu school attack victim

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Saturday directed authorities at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur to provide the best possible medical care to a female student who was severely injured in an attack by a perpetrator at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu. The victim, who sustained critical injuries during the assault at her school in Raptadu mandal, is currently undergoing intensive treatment by a team of medical specialists at Anantapur GGH.

Visiting the hospital on Saturday, Collector O Anand personally reviewed the student’s health status and interacted with the treating medical team. Instructing the hospital management to ensure uncompromised medical care, the Collector ordered officials to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate a transfer to a higher-level super-specialty medical facility if required for her recovery.

He stated that the district administration is personally monitoring the girl’s health condition and taking regular updates on her progress.

During the visit, Collector Anand met and consoled the victim’s distraught parents, assuring them that the government would stand by the family. He promised that law enforcement agencies are acting swiftly to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure strict legal action is taken under relevant laws.