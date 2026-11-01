Hyderabad: Green water tanker supply to begin from today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will launch its Green Water Tanker programme from Sunday, to promote the reuse of treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes and conserve groundwater resources.

The initiative was being taken up keeping in view the anticipated El Niño conditions and increasing pressure on groundwater resources. Using treated sewage water for non-potable purposes would help reduce dependence on freshwater sources and protect groundwater levels. The Water Board will act as the nodal agency for implementing the programme.

During the initial phase, priority will be given to the GHMC, other municipal corporations, HMDA, government offices, public parks, roadside greenery and landscaping requirements. Officials are asked to identify potential consumers at locations such as the Secretariat, MCRHRD, Durgam Cheruvu, Uppal Stadium, IT companies and HITEC City.

Construction companies will also be supplied with treated water in accordance with prescribed quality standards.

Tankers with capacities of 10,000, 20,000 and 30,000 litres will be registered under the programme and provided with Green Water branding. Every tanker must prominently display the warning: “Not fit for drinking – only for non-potable uses.” The Green Water Tanker booking facility began on Saturday(October 31).

Tanker registrations, bookings and supply details will be monitored through the Command Control Centre dashboard. Officials informed the MD that 56 tankers and nine consumers had registered so far.

He directed them to increase registrations to 300–400 tankers by the following day. In case of technical issues, manual registers must be maintained to ensure uninterrupted operations.

STP CGM Padmaja has been appointed as the nodal officer to oversee the programme. Dedicated officers will also be appointed for each STP, along with O&M coordination officers and filling station in-charges.

Officials will be responsible for water quality testing, tanker registration and supply management.

The MD directed officials to commence supplies through Green Water Tankers on the morning of November 1, ensuring the availability of four to five tankers at every filling point. Officials must personally monitor the first two to three trips. Special round-the-clock monitoring will be maintained for the first four to five days to promptly resolve operational issues. Ashok Reddy said treated wastewater from STPs would be supplied for industrial activities, construction works, gardening, maintenance of parks and other non-potable requirements. The programme aims to increase the reuse of treated wastewater, reduce the wastage of drinking water and conserve groundwater resources.