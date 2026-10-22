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MLA Sunitha oversees MPTC, ZPTC nomination process

MLA Sunitha oversees MPTC, ZPTC nomination process
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MLA Sunitha oversees MPTC, ZPTC nomination process

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Anantapur: High enthusiasm marked the filing of MPTC and ZPTC nominations in Raptadu constituency, with MLA Paritala Sunitha personally overseeing proceedings.

Visiting mandal headquarters in Chennekothapalli and Ramagiri, she guided TDP candidates on filing paperwork legally and fearlessly.

Emphasizing that elections are the cornerstone of democracy, Sunitha directed local leaders to maintain peace and prevent untoward incidents.

Expressing strong confidence in a public mandate, the MLA asserted that TDP would secure a complete clean sweep across Raptadu, defeating all opposition attempts.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Paritala SunithaRaptadu ConstituencyTDP NominationsMPTC ZPTC ElectionsAnantapur Politics
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