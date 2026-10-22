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Bomb threat to Bhayandar railway station and police station triggers alert; 72-year-old woman questioned
In Short
Taking the threat seriously, police launched security checks at the railway station and police station.
Bhayandar: Security agencies were put on high alert after a threatening email warned of bomb attacks on Bhayandar Railway Station and Bhayandar Police Station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The threat prompted an immediate security check, with a dog squad deployed to search the premises for explosives.
According to the information available, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Headquarters received the threatening email at around 3 pm on Wednesday.
The email reportedly used the name “Vaishali Rumde 9802” and mentioned Ujjwala Savarkar, a 72-year-old woman residing in Virar, raising questions about her possible connection to the threat.
The email also referred to a man named Rohan Singh and claimed that his wife, Parvati Singh, had been murdered. It allegedly accused Ujjwala Savarkar and another woman, identified as Ananya Savarkar, of being responsible for the purported killing. The message further claimed that a bomb had been brought from the United States and planted.
Taking the threat seriously, police launched security checks at the railway station and police station. A dog squad was deployed as part of the search operation to determine whether any explosive device had been placed at the locations mentioned in the email.
During the investigation, Bolinj Police traced Ujjwala Savarkar and began questioning her to determine whether she sent the threatening email or someone misused her identity. She reportedly informed the police that her mobile phone had been lost.
Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the email and verify the identities of the individuals mentioned in the message. They are also examining the allegations surrounding the purported murder and the claims made about the alleged bomb.
Police are seeking to establish the motive behind the threat and identify who sent the email. The allegations contained in the message remain unverified, and the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities are continuing their inquiries to determine whether the threat was genuine and whether any security risk exists at the locations named in the email.
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