A journey of devotion, discipline, and divine expression unfolds on stage

Bengaluru: Natyanjali School of Dance proudly presents Rangamilana, the Bharatanatyam Rangapravesham of Ms. Saachi Varun, a communication designer and dedicated disciple of Guru Acharya Ashok Kumar. The performance will be held on Saturday, 20th December at 6:00 PM at the Dr. Premachandra Sagar Auditorium, Kumaraswamy Layout, adjacent to Dayananda Sagar College, Bengaluru.

The event will be graced by distinguished dignitaries, including C. R. Chandrashekar, Renowned Psychiatrist, Sukumar Kuna, President, Bangalore City Institute ,Guru Vandya Srinath, Director, Brahmara School of Dance and Dr. A. Kumuda, Ph.D. in Dasa Sahitya

Rangamilana marks a significant milestone in Ms. Saachi Varun’s artistic journey, reflecting her years of discipline, dedication, and rigorous training under the guidance of Guru Acharya Ashok Kumar. The program will showcase her mastery of technique, expression, rhythm, and traditional repertoire, celebrating the rich heritage of Bharatanatyam.

All art lovers, well-wishers, and members of the dance fraternity are cordially invited to witness and bless the young artist as she takes the stage for this landmark debut.For more information, please call 9606258428