AAP appeals to correct the shortcomings in the proceedings of Vidhana Parishad

Bengaluru: Aam Admi Party's state president Mukhyamantri Chandru, on Saturday morning met Vidhana Parishad's speaker Basavaraj Horatti. After congratulating the speaker, he appealed to rectify the shortcomings in the proceedings of Vidhana Parishad. Mukhyamantri Chandru, ex-MLC, requested that he should uphold the honour of the Vidhana Parishad. He submitted a letter detailing the points for reformation.

The letter stated, The people of the state have given a clear majority to one party in the recently held elections in the Karnataka Assembly, and the people have ushered for a stable government in the state. You are continuing as the Chairman of the Vidhana Parishad without any changes and congratulations to you for that.

After observing the proceedings in the Vidhana Parishad at the recently concluded budget session, many shortcomings were found, and as a former member of the Vidhana Parishad and as the state president of the National Party, I am bringing some of these to your attention. I hope you will overcome the shortcomings and uplift the dignity of Vidhana Parishad.

The shortcomings are late arrival of Ministers to the meeting, Not giving proper answers to member's questions. Without giving proper answers to the questions of the members of the opposition, they have been made to approach the well. Prolonging the proceedings by creating a confused atmosphere. Behaviour of members of the opposition that crosses the limit. Unreasonable loss of time and Misusing the house for political accusations instead of discussing state issues

Being the speaker of the house, on many occasions you have brought proceedings to the right track. Despite that, the behaviour of certain members has devalued your image and this has upset the people of the state and the rule-abiding members.

Adding to it, I hope that this House, a symbol of the state's pride, will be a forum for discussion about the development of the state. Although our party is not in the Legislative Assembly, I would like to inform you that as a national party, we will protect the interests of the people by talking about the policy and behaviour of the government from outside.