AAP urges to stop Cauvery water flowing into Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The state is facing drought due to lack of rain. In this situation the congress government should stop flowing Cauvery river water, AAP state president Dr. Mukhyamantri Chandru urged.



A massive protest was held at Gun House Circle in the city in association with the Union of State Farmers' Organizations on Wednesday. At the same time, they besieged the office of the Chief Engineer of the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation.





The state Congress government showed arrogance by not inviting the national party Aam Aadmi Party to the all-party meeting. Even though we have a team of lawyers in our party who have fought a lot for the Cauvery water issue, the state government is showing procrastination. Even though there is a drought situation in the state, the state government has failed to convince the Supreme Court of the fact that it will not be able to release water during the crisis. We will not tolerate state farmers' land and water issues contempt by the state government, said Mukhyamantri Chandru.



At this time, Sanchit Sehwani, State General Secretary of the party, State Vice President Mohan Dasari, The state president of the women's unit Shuwala Swamy, Girish Naidu, the vice president of the youth unit, and other leaders Malvika, Dharmashree, Sosale Siddaraj, Vishwanath, Jyotish Kumar, Venkatesh were present.







