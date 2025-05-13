Actor Rakesh Poojary dies of cardiac arrest at 34 years

Udupi: Popular Kannada television actor and comedian Rakesh Poojary, who rose to fame after winning Season 3 of the reality show Comedy Kiladigalu, passed away on Sunday following a sudden cardiac arrest during a pre-wedding ceremony in Nitte, near Udupi in coastal Karnataka. He was 34.

According to family sources, Poojary collapsed unexpectedly while attending a mehendi function, part of the celebrations leading up to a wedding. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but was declared brought dead. Hailing from Karkala in Udupi district, Rakesh was the son of Dinkar Poojary and Shambhavi. A well-known face in the Kannada television industry, he had earned a significant following for his performance in the popular serial Hitler Kalyana, in which he played a comic supporting role.

His comic timing and down-to-earth persona endeared him to viewers across Karnataka. He had also featured in various other television projects and had begun exploring opportunities in cinema.

The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves through the Kannada entertainment industry, with several actors, comedians, and technicians expressing their grief and disbelief. Tributes poured in on social media, with fans and colleagues remembering him as a dedicated artiste and a warm, jovial presence both on and off screen.

Television actor and fellow comedian Prashant Siddi, a close friend of Poojary, wrote, “Gone too soon, Rakesh. Your laughter lit up every set. It’s hard to believe you’re no more.”

In a brief statement, the family said his final rites would be conducted in his hometown of Karkala. The Karkala Town Police have registered a case and are inquiring into the circumstances surrounding the incident, though foul play is not suspected at this time. Poojary’s passing once again brings to the fore growing concerns about cardiac health among young entertainers, who often juggle erratic schedules and high-pressure work environments.