AP team in Bengaluru to study implementation of Shakti Yojana

Bengaluru: A delegation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, consisting of Mandipalli Ram-prasad Reddy, Minister for Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anitha Vangalapudi, Minister for Home and Disaster Management, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads, and Buildings, Secretary to government, Finance Department and officials from the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation visited Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) , Central Office on Friday.

During the visit, detailed discussions was held with Karnataka Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy Vice Chairman of KSRTC, Secretary to Government, Transport Department and the Managing Director of KSRTC regarding the successful implementation of the “Shakti Scheme”. They gained insights into the measures un-dertaken by the corporation to ensure the scheme’s success.

Subsequently, the team visited Depot-2, Bangalore Central Division, KSRTC where-in, they observed various services provided to the public by KSRTC i.e Airavat Club Class 2.0, Airavat Club Class, Ambari Dream Class, Pallakki, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, City Transport, Rajahamsa, and Ashwamedha buses. The delegation team appreci-ated the maintenance of the units, branding of vehicles, and the refurbishing efforts put in by KSRTC.

Later, the team visited Shantinagar Bus Terminal, where they interacted with women passengers to understand their experiences with regards to free travel initiative under the government’s ambitious *”Shakti Scheme”

One female passenger shared her experience, noting significant benefits from the scheme. “I used to spend Rs 1,200 on a bus pass every month. Now, with free travel, it has been a tremendous relief,” she expressed, highlighting the financial burden eased by the initiative.

In a media interaction, Home Minister Anitha praised the Shakti Yojana implemented in Karnataka, stating that the scheme has remarkably benefited women passengers. She expressed optimism about replicating this successful model in Andhra Pradesh, assuring that the delegation would thoroughly understand the rules and regulations driving the initiative before its rollout in their state.

The delegation also toured the KSRTC depot adjacent to the head office, where KSRTC Managing Director Anbukumar introduced them to the staff and provided in-sights into the operational aspects of the Shakti Yojana and the upkeep of the buses.Directors (P& V) KSRTC, and officials from APSRTC and KSRTC were present during the visit.