Appeal for Rs 500 crore grant to prevent wildlife-human conflict: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: In the last 15 days, 11 people have been killed in human-wildlife conflict and it is imperative to take necessary and urgent action to avoid loss of precious lives. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwara B Khandre said that the Chief Minister will be requested to grant Rs 500 crore for the construction of railway barricades to prevent elephants from entering inhabited areas.



Speaking at a press conference after a high-level meeting with the officials of the Wildlife Division of the Forest Department and the officers of the Forest Unit of the Police Department at his office in Bengaluru, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that human-wildlife conflict today is not like yesterday. Happening from the past. However, he said that the forest area is decreasing and the number of wild animals is increasing and the conflicts are increasing.

Experts are of the opinion that this time there has been very less rain than usual and due to the problem of drinking water and food in the forest, wild animals are coming to inhabited areas. In this background, they discussed ways to provide suitable food for wildlife within the forest, he said.





Some parts of elephant corridors are used for road, rail, electric pole, water pipe installation. However, Eshwar Khandre said that if there is encroachment by private individuals, it will be vacated ruthlessly and the elephant corridor will be protected.



The minister replied to the media question that what action has been taken for the sound of the stone mining going on under the forest and the wild animals are coming to the town, illegal stone mining will not be allowed inside the forest or on the edge of the forest. Criminal prosecution will be initiated if such mining is found to be taking place. He said that action will be taken against the forest officers if they are found guilty.

Most of the deaths are due to elephant attacks in the state. In the last five and a half years, 148 people have died due to elephant attacks. In 2018-19, 13 people died due to elephant attacks, 30 in 2019-20, 26 in 2020-21, 28 in 2021-22, 30 in 2022-23 and 21 precious lives were lost till 3 September 2023. This is a very worrying issue. Two outsourced personnel including sharp shooter Venkatesh died during the elephant operation. May the souls of all those who died in wild animal attacks rest in peace. He said, "I pray that God gives strength to their family to bear the loss."

Rs 15 lakh compensation is being given to the families of those who died due to wild animal attacks. Besides, a pension of Rs 4,000 is being given for 4 years. The solution we offer cannot bring back life. But he said that his family will be supported. When elephants come to the human zone, the forest department creates awareness among people through social media and media. However, some have lost their lives by leaving their homes. When there was information about the movement of elephants, he requested that no one should go to the end of the forest and farms.

He expressed deep condolences over the killing of a 7-year-old boy Charan Naik by a tiger near Heggada Deva Fort in Nagarhole zone on Monday (September 4). Senior IFS officer Kumar Pushkar was sent to the spot and informed that the operation to catch the tiger has started.

Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in the entire country at 6395. But the damage has reduced due to the construction of railway barricades, trenches and solar electric fences by the forest department and the 7 elephant operation forces, which are immediately driving the elephants that came to the town into the forest. Every life is precious. Neither animals nor humans should die from human-wildlife conflict. However, efforts are being made to find a permanent solution to prevent death from elephant attacks, he said.

Jharkhand has only 700 elephants. But an average of 80 deaths occur there in a year. West Bengal has only 750 elephants but 55 deaths occur there. Tamil Nadu has 4,000 elephants and an average of 60 deaths occur in a year, Odisha has only 600 elephants and 120 lives are lost, Assam has 5700 elephants where an average of 80 die, neighboring Kerala has 2000 elephants and more than 120 deaths occur here.

Trench and solar wire fence incurs maintenance cost every year. But a report by Indian Institute of Science (IISC) experts said that railway barricade is the best solution. About 640 km of railway barricade needs to be constructed to avoid elephant menace in the state. So far 312 km of railway barricade has been constructed. Construction of the railway barricade per kilometer will cost about Rs 1.50 crores.

We have our own grant of Rs 500 crore in Campa fund. When he went to Delhi, he met the Union Forest and Environment Minister and requested that the railway barricade could be constructed if the money under the Campa Fund was released. But they question why a railway barricade should be made at a cost of Rs 1.5 crores. Eshwar Khandre said that money is not more important than life.

38 elephants have died in the state this year. Among these, 1 elephant died due to train collision, 10 elephants died due to electrocution. The Minister also explained that 2 elephants died due to gunshots while 25 elephants died due to natural causes.

It is our duty to save nature and environment. In this background, everyone worships Ganapati with eco-friendly, chemical-free soil. Eshwar Khandre appealed not to buy Ganapati's made of Plaster of Paris and dyed with chemicals that destroy water sources.

Some improvement is necessary in the environment department. The minister replied to a question that the government has made some changes to make the Karnataka Pollution Control Board work transparently.