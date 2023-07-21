Auto, taxi, Ola, Uber & private buses to be off roads on July 27

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has implemented the Shakti scheme, one of the 5 guarantees announced before the elections, and women are getting its benefits. However, due to this, private buses including autos, taxis, Ola, Uber have also suffered a lot and private transport owners are in trouble. Against this backdrop, from the midnight of July 26 to the midnight of July 27, Auto, Taxi, Ola, Uber services and private buses will also stop their services.

The president of Karnataka Private Transport Organisation Union, who spoke about the bandh, Nataraj Sharma said that no auto, taxi, Ola, Uber vehicles will operate from 12 midnight on July 26 to 12 midnight on July 27. ‘Today the owners of private transport are in a lot of trouble. The government is not paying attention to this. So we will seek the attention of the government’. He said that even private buses will not ply on those days.

‘We appeal to private owners in Bangalore. From Shakti Yojana everyone has been hit hard. Release a guideline for Shakti Yojana, our private buses are losing because there is no guideline. Instead, make sure that only the available seats be filled and no extra seats allowed in the buses’. He said that like government buses, private buses should also be used within the km limit for the Shakti Yojana.

Kannada organisations have agreed to support the protest of private vehicle owners who have called for a bandh against the government’s Shakti scheme.’ We will also participate in the protest. Besides, we have sought the support of different organizations’ said Manjunath, president of Adarsh Auto Association, who also said that other organizations will also provide support.