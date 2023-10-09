Bangalore citizens' voice is the voice of the government: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: “The voice of the citizens is the voice of our government. Therefore, in the Brand Bangalore project, we will collect the opinion of the people of Bangalore about the development of Bangalore and we will prepare a blueprint for the development of Bangalore according to their expectations," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at the Brand Bangalore brainstorming program held at Gnanajyoti Hall of Bangalore University, Shivakumar gave information about the steps he will take for the development of Bangalore.

“We will get rid of the stigma of garbage city and traffic city attached to Bangalore.QR code will be placed on every road to give information about the work there. People will be informed about the work of that road and transparency will be given. 225 wards have been made for BBMP elections. As there is no ward committee, people have given some suggestions. That is to say that the supervision of parks and playgrounds should be given to locals. I will discuss this with all MLAs. In this, we have thought of giving responsibility to the civic group, which does not have any party members," he said.

As he said otherwise, "I am very excited to take charge of this department. I have said many times that "By Birth I am an Agriculturist, By Profession I am a Businessman, By Choice I am an Educationist, By Passion I am a Politician". I have been entrusted. During SM Krishna's tenure as Urban Development Minister, the International Airport, BMICP road project was signed. During JH Patel's tenure, it was decided to bring a mono train in Bangalore, Ananthkumar and I discussed, went to different places to study and then implemented a metro train like Delhi model. "Metro line from Baiyyapanahalli to KR Puram, Kengeri to Challaghata has also started today. We asked for his time to invite the Prime Minister for this program. As he asked for time, they inaugurated these routes today. You can travel on these routes," DCM said.

He said, Over 70 thousand suggestions have been received for the Brand Bangalore project. You have given advice to all classes from small children to elders. This Bangalore belongs to the people, not to us. We think in our own way. Officials think their own way. Citizens 'opinions are important before starting the project. So we collected public opinion.

Forgetting the partisanship regarding this project, we have held a meeting of Bangalore MLAs, MPs, senior citizens, organizations, children and other officials. After gathering people's opinions, we have decided to make an outline of how to lead Bangalore in the future, said DCM Shivakumar.

Our economic situation should be kept in mind. We trusted the citizens and allowed them to pay self-declared property tax. But now only 3 thousand crores of property tax is coming. This is a shame for us. The property tax that is coming now is worth nothing. The system is leaking resources. We are ready to fix this. No one can pay too much tax. They should pay taxes honestly according to their assets. Develop a program to manage taxes effectively, he said.

In Bengaluru, there is a flood situation due to the rainwater. A lot of criticism was made about Bangalore. In terms of traffic congestion, Bengaluru has been stigmatized more than other cities. Since Bangalore is in the world's attention, the problem here is getting more publicity. When Kempegowda built Bangalore, he laid the foundation for the trade of different communities. Since Nehru's time, many leaders have laid foundations and developed many great institutions in Bangalore including ISRO, Indian Institute of Science, HAL, HMT, Law College. It is our responsibility to protect and develop Bangalore, said DCM Shivakumar.

After I came to power, I visited and inspected the rain water drainage system, garbage disposal units. I have seen the pattern in other states. All the governments have failed in garbage management in Bangalore. Eight waste to fuel plants have been started but none of them are operational. Just filling with garbage. It needs a permanent solution. In this regard, we have observed a pattern in Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai, he said.

Many measures are being taken to reduce traffic congestion. Bangalore is not a planned city. The existing city should be made tidy. No one wants to become over dependent on public transport. Everyone should travel by car and bike. Now more people are commuting after starting the metro. After we made free bus travel for women, the travelling of women in the bus has increased. We have planned a flyover for traffic control. Now we are going to make a tunnel road, DCM said.

He said, Already 8 companies have qualified for this scheme. We are preparing to call the tender in the next 45 days. We will implement the plan gradually keeping in mind our financial situation. There is a discussion about where to open the tunnel road. Should be done in palace grounds or golf course or race course. If done in cubbon Pak or other places you will attack us. So we plan accordingly.

The traffic police department and the corporation will work together in the matter of potholes. The public can complain about potholes to the commissioner and will be given an opportunity to provide information, He said.

DCM Shivakumar added, People seem to spend time in traffic. Our goal is to avoid that. All MLAs should support this work of ours regardless of party affiliation. Recently inspected Tender Sure Roads. At that time we allowed cable installation underground on the road but all the cables were hanging above. Thus, the culture of Bangalore is being destroyed. This should be fixed. Coordinating Committee under my Chairmanship. We will make a committee under the leadership of the chief secretaries. All these changes cannot be done in one day, cooperation of all citizens is important. Such a huge turnout to support our work has boosted our strength.