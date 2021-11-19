BBMP to issue documents, render services only through e-Aasthi

Bengaluru: Given the mandate from the State government, the e-Aasthi app has been developed to simplify the services rendered by the Revenue wing of Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Launched in the Shanthinagar Assembly constituency on a pilot basis, this service has been extended to the Domlur sub-division of Shanthinagar constituency and the CV Raman Nagar and Jeevanbhima Nagar subdivisions of CV Raman Nagar Assembly segment.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, in a press statement, said that issuing any certificate/endorsement indicating the transfer of property rights viz. Uttara Pathra (except applications received through sakala) is prohibited completely starting from 07-10-2021. Therefore, the citizens/taxpayers of the above wards are requested not to receive any handwritten endorsements/certificates after 08-10-2021 from the said offices.

Further in 2nd phase the service is being extended to 30 wards of East zone i.e., Gangenahalli, Jayachamarajendra Nagar, Manorayanapalya, Vishwanatha Nagenahalli, Hebbal, Ganganagar, Radhakrishna Temple Ward, Sanjaynagar, Shivajinagar, Bharathinagar, Ulsoor, Vasanth Nagar, Jayamahal, Ramaswamypalya, Sampangiramnagar, Vasanthnagar, Pulikeshinagar, Devarajeevanahalli, S.K. Garden, K.G halli, Kavalbyrasandra, Kushalnagar, Muneshwaranagar, Sagayapuram, Sarvagnanagar, Maruthi Sevanagar, Banasawadi, Kammanahalli, Lingarajapura, HBR Layout, Kacharakanahalli, Kadugondanahalli and Nagavara.

In these listed wards, the citizens/taxpayers of the above wards are requested not to receive any handwritten endorsements/certificates, Uttara Pathra (except applications received through sakala) after 18-11-2021 from the said Offices.

In addition, the same system will also be implemented in all remaining wards of BBMP in phased manner. The salient features developed in the interest of citizens are: The documents issued in the system consist of 42 fields of information of the property and owner of the property. (Flow of rights, floor wise detail, property photo, owners' photo, schedule of the property, tax details). The documents issued can be viewed in the website at anytime and anywhere. Documents issued through this system is digitally signed can be verified in the website.

This is integrated with Kaveri system (Dept of stamps and registration) where subsequent transaction rights at sub registrar office will be tagged to e-Aasthi system automatically for mutation of the property. This is also integrated with property tax system for TO and FRO of the data. (Exchange of data property tax and owner details). Also integrated with Digi locker application where documents issued from this system will be shown as issued. (If facility is opted while applying for the service).

The payments of fees like administrative charges (2% fees), improvement charges and Form-A/B issuance fees are enabled both online mode through payment gateway and offline mode THROUGH challan remittance at designated bank branch.

The BBMP Chief also appealed to taxpayers that e-Aasthi is completely online.