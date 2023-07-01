Bengaluru: BJP issues notices to 11 for ‘anti-party activity’, ‘causing embarrassment’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has served notices to eleven party men so far for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activity” during the Assembly election, and also to those causing embarrassment by making public statements against it and its leaders.

The party has decided to inquire into the anti-party activities and take disciplinary action against those involved. The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP leaders attended by state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former chief minister and parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa among others on Friday.

“It has been decided to inquire into those who have indulged in anti-party activities during the election and take disciplinary action. We have personally spoken to those who are making statements that have caused embarrassment to the party. Notices have been issued, and they have been clearly told not to make such statements in the future,” Kateel told reporters after the meeting. Asked details about who has been given notice, Kateel, without revealing names, said, “We have given notice to 11 people so far.” Yediyurappa said that the party men have been instructed that none of them should make statements that will cause embarrassment to the BJP. “We have called those who have made such statements and spoken to them. They have been told to be cautious and ensure that such a situation doesn’t arise, else appropriate action will be taken. A decision has been taken in this regard,” he said.