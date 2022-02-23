Bengaluru: Cops crack the whip on speeding drivers, collect Rs 1.27 lakh as fine

Bengaluru: To put a check on over-speeding and reckless driving on Nice Road, Kanakapura, the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police conducted a special drive and collected Rs 1.27 lakh as fine on Sunday.

As per instructions of higher-ups, traffic police inspector T. Venkatesh and ASI Srinivas and other police personnel launched a special campaign from 9 am on Sunday. In the first-ever drive to rein in reckless driving on the stretch, they penalised speed limit violators.

The Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station has been conducting the drive to raise awareness among the vehicle drives on Nice Road without much effect. A few motorists who violated the rules have been fined and cases have been booked against repeat offenders.

While non-commercial vehicles have been fined Rs 1,000, commercial vehicles have been slapped Rs 2,000 as fine. "A total of 126 cases of over speed have been registered and a fine of Rs 1.27 lakh was imposed. This is a campaign aimed at preventing accidents caused by speeding," said T Venkatesh.

This is the first time the traffic police have turned their attention to curb accidents caused by reckless drivers on the road. The Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), the developer of the road, has objected to the drive. However, keeping in view the rising number of accidents due to speeding and reckless driving, the drive has been launched.