Exit polls will go wrong like they did during Assembly election: DCM D K Shivakumar
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the exit polls would go wrong like they did during the Karnataka Assembly elections last year.
Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Exit polls had predicted that Congress party would not come to power during the last Assembly elections, but they were wrong. Exit polls had given only about 80-85 seats to Congress, but I had predicted we would win 136 seats as per the survey we had conducted. We eventually won 136 seats.”
“Exit polls would consider a very small sample size of 5000 people and hence I don’t believe in them. The people of Karnataka, especially women, have reposed faith in our guarantee schemes. I am sure they have supported us. Our guarantee schemes at the national level reached the people better in the second phase of the election,” he explained.
“Congress does politics of development while BJP does politics of emotion. I won’t comment on the national results, but we will surely cross double digits in Karnataka,” he expressed confidence.