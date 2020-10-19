Bengaluru gears up for the New Normal Durga Puja in the IT Hub of India

The Durga Puja Organizing committees in the state capital are diligently enforcing the State and Central government's standard operating procedures (SOP) with respect to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The organising committees are planning to have online streaming of the puja, on all the five days starting from October 22 (Thursday) – October 26 (Monday), on the various social and digital media platforms.

Some of the Durga Puja organisers in the state capital are launching the concept of E-Sankalpa and E-Pushpanjali ( flower prayers) on all the five days.

Organising Committees' members have also scaled down the Dussehra celebrations to support various philanthropic activities in Karnataka and Bengal including supporting the non-migrant and migrant workers who all bring joy to this city during the Durga Puja festival time.

Bengaluru Durga Puja Committee (BDPC) is the biggest Cosmo Traditional Durga Puja in the city that will allow non-members to participate physically during the festival season on October 24 from 7:30 AM – 4 PM to celebrate the Maha Ashtami Puja together.

There will be a mandatory health and thermal check for all the visitors. From temperature checks to compulsory masks for all visitors to sanitising the venue and patrons. Crowd control will be strictly restricted to the number of people in the venue at any point of time and there will be staggered entry with banning of all activities that cause congregation.

BDPC is expecting a footfall of devotees in excess of 5,000 this year with limited options this year for the patrons. This year BDPC's goddess durga idol is prepared with biodegradable items like paper and clay. It's 3 ft in height as per the Government SOP.

In Paul's house the occasion is planned with all rituals in line however the invitees are restricted due to the current situation around. The main head of the Puja S S Paul said, " Belief that all will be Good, need to win over Fear and hence we felt that this is the right time to win and come out in glory