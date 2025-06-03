Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 Expansion: 777 Private Properties Affected in New 32.15 km Route from JP Nagar to Hebbal

Bengaluru Metro is growing fast. The new plan is to build a 32.15 km metro line from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura in Hebbal.

Important Points:

The government started taking land for the metro near JP Nagar and Mysore Road.

Land is being taken from 10 villages from Nainappashettipalya to Nayandahalli.

A total of 777 private lands will be taken.

The cost of buying land is approximately ₹1,900 crore, and the entire project is estimated to cost approximately ₹15,611 crore.

₹7,577 crore will come as loans.

₹450 crore will come from ads and other ways.

252 metro trains (coaches) are needed.

By 2028, about 7.28 lakh people will travel daily on this metro.

New Metro Stations:

The 10.93 km part from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Mysore Road will have 8 stations

JP Nagar 4th Phase

JP Nagar 5th Phase

JP Nagar

Kadirenahalli

Kamakya Bus Station

Hosakerehalli

Dwarakanagar

Mysore Road

Other Details:

More than 100 buildings will be cleared for this project.

A double-decker metro route is planned to protect existing flyovers and bridges.

Important stations will connect this metro to other lines at Peenya, JP Nagar, Mysore Road, and Sumanahalli.

Kempapura will be a key station connecting the Blue Line (to the airport) and the Red Line (to Sarjapur).

Land Taken from Villages (in square meters):

Nainappashettipalya – 1,116

Bilekahalli – 1,499

Sarakki – 4,993

Jaraganahalli – 4,556

Kadirenahalli – 82

Kareesandra – 787

Katriguppe – 1,549

Hosakerehalli – 3,452

Pantarapalya – 1,872

Nayandahalli – 5,271

This metro project will help reduce traffic problems in Bengaluru. It will serve many people every day by 2028. The biggest challenge is to take land smoothly and pay fair money to the owners.



