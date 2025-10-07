Bengaluru University to confer honorary doctorate on Speaker Khader

Bengaluru: The 60th annual convocation of Bengaluru University will see Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader being conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his public service and contributions to the state.

Alongside Khader, social worker and former MLC D. Madegowda and Dr. T.B. Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of J.P. Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd., will also receive honorary doctorates this year.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Central College campus on Palace Road in Bengaluru.

University officials said the event will mark six decades of the institution’s academic excellence and social engagement.

Khader, who has served as a legislator for over two decades, is known for his welfare-oriented approach to politics and his efforts to strengthen civic administration in coastal Karnataka.

His recognition by the University underscores his longstanding commitment to public life.

Madegowda is being honoured for his decades of social service and rural development initiatives, while Dr. Prasanna’s work in agricultural genetics and innovation has earned him national recognition.

The honorary degrees, university officials said, reflect Bengaluru University’s tradition of acknowledging individuals who have made significant contributions in governance, social welfare, and scientific advancement.