Bengaluru's celebrity dog breeder buys dog worth `20 crore

Bengaluru: The number of dog lovers is increasing as Bengaluru is a pet friendly zone and the trend of buying and keeping dogs of different breeds of the world has also started. There are dog lovers in Bengaluru who have purchased dogs of various breeds from Siberian Husky to Tibetan Shih Tzu at expensive prices. It is surprising that the price of such dogs is not just in thousands, not in lakhs, but in crores.

Do you know the price of a dog recently owned by a person in Bengaluru? It is a whooping Rs 20 crores, The President of Indian Dog Breeders Association, Satish, has bought a Caucasian Shepherd Dog from a Hyderabad businessman for Rs 20 Crores. He named this giant dog, which looked like a lion, "Cadabom Hayder". Dog lover Satish had earlier bought two Korean Mastiff dogs from China for Rs 1 crore each and brought them by plane.

This is a breed dog from the region called Caucasus, the region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, and these dogs can also be found in Armenia, Georgia and some parts of Russia. However, this breed is rare in India and Satish has been searching for this dog for the last 20 years. I searched for breeders of this dog all over the world and finally got this dog. Satish said that because it is a very rare breed, he paid a lot of money to buy it.

Caucasian Shepherd is a rare breed, the body weight of this one and a half year old dog is approximately 100 kg. Its head measures 38 inches and shoulder measures 34 inches. With legs as long as a 2 liter Pepsi bottle, Cadaboms Header has participated in various dog competitions and won more than 32 medals. Caucasian Shepherd breeds are guardian dogs and are said to be very protective of their owners and livestock.