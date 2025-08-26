Bipin Ram Agarwal Highlights the Role of Ganesh Festival in Promoting Local Business and Economic Growth

Bengaluru : Ganesh Utsav is not only a time of faith and celebration, but also a reminder of our collective responsibility towards community prosperity said Bipin Ram Agarwal, National President of the International Vaish Federation on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons he emphasized the significant role of the Ganesh Festival in boosting local businesses and fostering economic empowerment.

“Apart from being a time of faith and celebration, Ganesh Utsav serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility towards community prosperity,” said Agarwal. He urged people to support local artisans and small traders by choosing locally crafted idols, décor, and services, aligning with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ He described how festivals can bridge cultural devotion and economic growth.

Agarwal also praised the government’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, stating it has inspired millions of entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals. “By choosing local products over imports, we contribute directly to national growth,” he said, urging consumers to use their purchasing power to strengthen Indian enterprise during the festive season.

He welcomed the government’s move towards a simplified two-tier GST structure, calling it a “bold and visionary step.” Agarwal highlighted how this reform would particularly benefit MSMEs and small traders by reducing compliance complexity, reflecting leadership’s commitment to inclusive growth and ease of doing business.

Discussing consumerism, Agarwal noted that consumer confidence is a vital driver of economic expansion. He pointed out that the GST streamlining and promotion of local enterprises have created an ecosystem where consumer spending fuels investment and job creation, signaling India's growing economic resilience.

Finally, Agarwal praised the government’s balanced approach to GST implementation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline alongside tax simplification to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth benefiting all sections of society.

Bipin Ram Agarwal’s remarks underscore the interconnectedness of cultural celebrations and economic development, highlighting the festive season’s potential to boost India’s domestic market and promote self-reliance.