Rs 1 cr sanctioned for ‘Dhanu Jatra’

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 1 crore for Bargarh’s Dhanu Jatra, during which the town transforms into an open-air theatre with the life of Lord Krishna being enacted over 11 days. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The festival is scheduled to be held from December 24 to January 3. It was also decided at the meeting to provide an honorarium of Rs 10,000 each to nearly 200 artistes participating in the festival, Suraj said. The Directorate of Odisha Paribar will arrange live screening of the festival across the country, he said. It was also decided to build Dhanu Jatra–themed welcome gates at major entry points of the town. Special tourist buses from Bhubaneswar and Puri to Bargarh will be operated during the festival, he added.

The minister said a dedicated website will also be set up to provide information about the festival, including event videos, major landmarks, hotels, parking areas, venue details and integrated GPS-based navigation support. Directing officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, Suraj emphasised security arrangements, fire safety, sanitation, medical services and overall administrative coordination at the venue.

During the festival, the Bargarh town transforms into ‘Mathura Nagari’, with the mythological story of Lord Krishna’s life being enacted. The minister said this year’s Dhanu Jatra will be celebrated in a grand manner.